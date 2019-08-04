News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Teenager arrested after child falls from height at London's Tate Modern

By Press Association
Sunday, August 04, 2019 - 03:54 PM

A teenager has been arrested after a child fell from height at the Tate Modern art gallery, the Metropolitan Police said.

After the fall this afternoon, the child was flown to hospital from the gallery in central London by air ambulance.

A Metropolitan Police statement said: “We await an update on his condition.”

Police officers remain in the area following the incident, the force added.

- Press Association

