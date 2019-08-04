Teenager arrested after child falls from height at London's Tate Modern

A teenager has been arrested after a child fell from height at the Tate Modern art gallery, the Metropolitan Police said.

After the fall this afternoon, the child was flown to hospital from the gallery in central London by air ambulance.

A Metropolitan Police statement said: “We await an update on his condition.”

Officers are in the vicinity of the Tate Modern following an incident this afternoon. A child fell from height and is being taken to hospital by London’s Air Ambulance. We await an update on his condition. A teenager has been arrested in connection with the incident. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) August 4, 2019

Police officers remain in the area following the incident, the force added.

- Press Association