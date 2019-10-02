Teenager accused of throwing boy from Tate viewing platform named

The teenage suspect accused of throwing a young French boy from the viewing platform of the Tate Modern art gallery can now be named after a reporting restriction protecting his identity expired.

Jonty Bravery, who is now 18, is accused of attempted murder after allegedly throwing the six-year-old victim from the 10th floor of the London tourist attraction on August 4.

Bravery, of west London, was previously protected by a reporting restriction meaning his identity could not be made public while he was a child.

However, the judge, Recorder of London Nicholas Hilliard QC, sitting at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, ruled the defendant could be identified upon turning 18 after an application for a new reporting restriction was turned down.

No further details from the hearing can be disclosed.

The victim, who cannot be named because of his age, is said to be “making progress”.

However, his family said in a statement this week that “our little boy doesn’t know anymore how to speak, to eat or to move his body” but that he is beginning to do his best to move his tongue, his right arm and hand.

An update on a GoFundMe page, which has now raised nearly £100,000 for the boy’s medical care, said: “We see his efforts. We believe with all our heart that he will find the way, from his head, to do everything again.

We will do everything to keep strong and take care of him. We promise

“He is very brave. He keeps on smiling and reacting to our jokes.

“We begin to see also, unfortunately, his suffering.

“Actually, he understands everything, but doesn’t understand why he cannot manage to eat or swallow a little bit of yoghurt for instance… and he wants so much to be able to do it.”

It adds: “We want to tell you that we don’t have the choice: we have to be strong for our little boy.

“First because he keeps on smiling and making progress bravely, and secondly because we see that you count on us to take care of him.

“And we sincerely thank you for that. We will do everything to keep strong and take care of him. We promise.”

Bravery is due to appear in court for a plea hearing next month.