Teenage princess who is next in line to Belgian throne to join military school

By Press Association
Wednesday, May 20, 2020 - 11:46 AM

Princess Elisabeth, the next in line to the Belgian throne, is signing up to do a year in military school to help her prepare for royal duties.

The palace announced that the princess, 18, will enter the Royal Military School in central Brussels for a one-year course in social and military sciences.

Her father, King Philippe, also attended the school.

Princess Elisabeth and Prince Gabriel watch the Belgian National Day parade (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)
“She joins a long tradition within the royal family,” the statement said.

She is set to graduate from the United World College of the Atlantic in Wales at the end of the month.

