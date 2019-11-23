News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Teenage migrant among 39 dead in trailer went missing from Dutch asylum centre

By Press Association
Saturday, November 23, 2019 - 03:27 PM

One of the teenagers among 39 migrants whose bodies were found in a refrigerated lorry container in Essex in England had gone missing from an asylum centre in the Netherlands.

The country’s Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (COA) told local media the youngster had run away from a shelter for vulnerable migrants.

The agency would not give details about the name or age of the teenager.

Ten teenagers, including two 15-year-old boys, were among the 39 Vietnamese nationals found in the trailer in an industrial park in Grays in the early hours of October 23, shortly after the lorry arrived in the UK on a ferry from Zeebrugge in Belgium.

The driver, Mo Robinson, 25, from Northern Ireland, has appeared in court charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and money laundering, and is expected to appear at the Old Bailey on Monday.

Extradition proceedings have also been launched in Ireland to bring Eamonn Harrison, 22, from Mayobridge in Newry, Co Down, to the UK.

He appeared at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin on Thursday after he was arrested on a European arrest warrant in respect of 39 counts of manslaughter, one count of human trafficking and one count of assisting unlawful immigration.

A 23-year-old man from Northern Ireland was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to traffic people and conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration in the early hours of Friday morning on the M40.

Hong Kong families oppose tear gas use on eve of local elections

Detectives have also urged Ronan Hughes, 40, and his brother Christopher, 34, from Armagh, Northern Ireland, to hand themselves in. They are wanted on suspicion of manslaughter and human trafficking.

