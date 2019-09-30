News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Teenage girls arrested on suspicion of murder after grandfather found dead

By Press Association
Monday, September 30, 2019 - 09:18 PM

Neighbours have paid tribute to an “absolutely fantastic” grandfather whose death has led to the arrests of two girls aged 14 and 16 on suspicion of murder.

Cambridgeshire Police said officers were called to an address in Wisbech, on Saturday, to reports of a man in his 80s in cardiac arrest.

The man, named locally as Patrick Marron, died at the scene.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokeswoman said his death is being treated as unexplained, and a post-mortem examination has yet to take place. The two teenagers have been bailed until October 25.

A 12-year-old girl and a man, 20, were also arrested in connection with the incident but were released with no further action, police said.

The semi-detached property and the adjoining semi-detached home were both taped off by police this evening, with a marked car and van parked nearby.

Floral tributes were left on the pavement near to the property’s hedge.

Tributes left outside a property in Edinburgh Drive, Wisbech (Sam Russell/PA)
Tributes left outside a property in Edinburgh Drive, Wisbech (Sam Russell/PA)

One read “RIP. Bless you, I’ll miss our little chats”, and another said “RIP Pat. Always in our thoughts”.

Neighbour Diane Means, 64, said she had known Mr Marron for 46 years and described him as “absolutely fantastic”.

She said the retired road worker had lived alone since his wife died “a couple of years ago”.

He had two sons aged in their 40s and a number of grandchildren, she said.

“You couldn’t want for a better man, you really couldn’t,” she said. “If he could help you he would help you and if you hadn’t got something and he had he would either lend you it or give you it.

“He liked his garden and he loved his cats.

“He ended up with five, six, probably more.

“They would just go under the fence, under the hedge and go to him and he’d feed them, and he’d go out and buy them all the best.”

She added that he had a “wicked sense of humour” and will be “very, very sorely missed”.

Her husband Peter Means, 66, said: “He was gentle, absolutely friendly, one of my very best mates.

“All I can say is good things about Pat Marron.

“He was a great guy, I’ve known him for over 45 years, he would help me any way he could, I did the same for him and we’ve been friends for all those years.”

He added: “Whatever happened, it’s a horrible way for a nice guy to lose his life.”

- Press Association

