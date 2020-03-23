News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Teenage girl dies as earthquake aftershocks rattle Croatian capital

Teenage girl dies as earthquake aftershocks rattle Croatian capital
Monday, March 23, 2020 - 06:51 PM

Croatia has experienced a series of aftershocks a day after a strong earthquake caused widespread damage, killing a 15-year-old girl and injuring at least 27 more people amid a partial coronavirus lockdown of the capital.

Seismologists said more than 50 weaker tremors have been felt in Zagreb since a 5.5 magnitude quake struck the capital early on Sunday, triggering panic, the evacuation of hospitals and structural damage, including the city’s famous cathedral and other historic buildings.

The strongest aftershock, measuring 3.7, sent people rushing out of their homes into public parks despite earlier warnings from authorities against large gatherings in public areas to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

Firemen inspect damage in Zagreb (Darko Bandic/AP)
Firemen inspect damage in Zagreb (Darko Bandic/AP)

Officials said a 15-year-old girl died in a Zagreb hospital on Monday from injuries she suffered during the earthquake on Sunday.

A further 26 people were injured, 17 seriously, while 250 houses were damaged and 59 people had to be housed in temporary shelters.

Interior minister Davor Bozinovic announced new restrictions to combat the spread of the virus, including a ban on people leaving their homes except to buy food and medicine, seeking medical attention or going to work.

“We are fighting two crises at the same time,” Mr Bozinovic said. “One is against the coronavirus and the other is against the consequences of the earthquake.”

There were 315 coronavirus cases confirmed in Croatia by Monday.

TOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

German leader Merkel tests negative for coronavirusGerman leader Merkel tests negative for coronavirus

Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus in prisonHarvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus in prison

Alex Salmond acquitted of attempted rape and sexual assaultsAlex Salmond acquitted of attempted rape and sexual assaults

Train helps rescue hiker who survived 200ft fall down Mount WashingtonTrain helps rescue hiker who survived 200ft fall down Mount Washington


Lifestyle

There are many great quotes about islands, but perhaps the greatest is from English metaphysical poet John Donne, writes Dan McCarthy.Islands of Ireland: No man is an island

With all rugby matches cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis, you’d expect Ireland’s James Ryan to kick back a little, to ease up on his training, but the star player is not about to lose his renowned laser focus, writes Irene Feighan.The Shape I'm in: James Ryan - Up for the game

I had planned to be gorging on sunshine and hummus in Beirut this week but instead I’m stressing about social distancing alongside an Aldi conveyer belt.Travel Notes with Tom Breathnach: Travel rights amid Covid-19 outbreak are a quagmire

Tips on what to do if you are suffering Wi-Fi dropouts as you move to remote working.What to you do if you encounter technical problems when working from home

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 21, 2020

  • 4
  • 5
  • 7
  • 16
  • 43
  • 47
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »