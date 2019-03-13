NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Teenage climate activist nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Wednesday, March 13, 2019 - 04:38 PM

A Swedish teenage activist who has become a prominent voice in campaigns against climate change has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Three Norwegian politicians said they believe the massive movement Greta Thunberg has set in motion “is a very important peace contribution”.

The 16-year-old has encouraged students to skip school to join protests demanding faster action on climate change, a movement that has spread beyond Sweden to other European nations, including Britain.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg holds a protest banner (Daniel Reinhardt/dpa via AP)

Norwegian politician Freddy Andre Oevstegaardtold said that “climate threats are perhaps one of the most important contributions to war and conflict”.

Any national politician can nominate somebody for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee does not publicly comment on nominations, which for 2019 had to be submitted by February 1.

- Press Association

KEYWORDS

Nobel Peace Prize

