Teen appears in court after child’s plunge from London's Tate Modern viewing platform

By Press Association
Tuesday, August 06, 2019 - 12:23 PM

A teenager has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a six-year-old boy was allegedly thrown from a viewing platform at the Tate Modern art gallery.

The 17-year-old boy appeared at Bromley Youth Court on Tuesday accused of trying to kill the child, who is a French national.

The youngster was airlifted to hospital after he was found on a fifth-floor roof at the gallery on Sunday afternoon.

A general view of Tate Modern art gallery (Yui Mok/PA)
The court heard the child sustained a bleed on the brain and fractures to his spine, legs and arms in the incident.

The child, who is in a stable but critical condition, had plummeted five storeys after allegedly being thrown from the 10th floor viewing platform.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, wore a grey jumper and spoke to confirm his name, address, date of birth and nationality as British at the short court hearing.

The teenager will next appear at the Old Bailey (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The teenager, who appeared in the dock, was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday.

Scotland Yard has said there is no link between the suspect and the victim.

Officers were called to the gallery at around 2.40pm and the child was treated at the scene before being flown to hospital by London’s Air Ambulance.

The Tate Modern was the UK’s most popular tourist attraction in 2018 after being visited 5.9 million times, according to the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions.

- Press Association

