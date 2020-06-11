News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Tech giants unveil new collective plans to tackle online child abuse content

Tech giants unveil new collective plans to tackle online child abuse content
The Technology Coalition, formed in 2006, is a partnership of 18 technology companies of various sizes, which includes tech giants Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Twitter and Snapchat. Pic: Pexels
By Press Association
Thursday, June 11, 2020 - 11:20 AM

Tech giants including Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Twitter have announced a new joint effort designed to better tackle child sexual abuse content online.

The firms, speaking as part of the existing Technology Coalition of digital firms, have announced Project Protect – which it says will improve the cross-industry approach to stopping child sexual exploitation and abuse (CSEA) content appearing online.

The project includes a “five pillar” plan consisting of pushing innovation in technology to detect and stop such content, encouraging more collective action, funding more independent research, increased information sharing and greater transparency and accountability.

Project Protect will also establish a multi-million euro research and innovation fund to support the building of new tools to prevent the spread of CSEA content, as well as create a new forum of experts and a commitment to publish annual progress reports on industry efforts.

The Technology Coalition, formed in 2006, is a partnership of 18 technology companies of various sizes, which includes tech giants Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Twitter and Snapchat.

The coalition said it was also working with The Global Partnership to End Violence Against Children (EVAC) and the WeProtect Global Alliance as part of the project.

On the new plans, Internet Watch Foundation chief executive Susie Hargreaves said: “I’m delighted to see a renewed commitment by the technology industry to fight child sexual exploitation and abuse online with the launch of Project Protect.

“It’s imperative that companies come together and fight this in partnership in order to gain real results, for children.” Google senior vice president of global affairs Kent Walker said the scheme will help firms share “progress, learnings, and cutting-edge tools” to help fight the problem, adding that “no company can fight this problem alone”.

Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook’s chief operating officer, said the project “brings together the brightest minds from across the tech industry to tackle a grave issue” while Twitter’s head of trust and safety Del Harvey said the firm welcomed the “renewed effort to collaborate with our peers”.

READ MORE

Judge hands down longest jail term allowed in Norway for murder and mosque attack

More on this topic

Child domestic abuse, like Covid-19, respects no boundariesChild domestic abuse, like Covid-19, respects no boundaries

Over 800 adults abused as kids waiting over seven months for counsellingOver 800 adults abused as kids waiting over seven months for counselling

Nespresso launches probe into allegations of child labour on its coffee farmsNespresso launches probe into allegations of child labour on its coffee farms

FBI raids Canadian fashion mogul following sex abuse claimsFBI raids Canadian fashion mogul following sex abuse claims


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Child abuse

More in this Section

Woman hit by police horse at London Black Lives Matter protest ‘shocked’ by force’s responseWoman hit by police horse at London Black Lives Matter protest ‘shocked’ by force’s response

'Highly dangerous' man admits rape and false imprisonment in 90s that left victim with 'decades of emotional trauma''Highly dangerous' man admits rape and false imprisonment in 90s that left victim with 'decades of emotional trauma'

Richmond protesters topple Columbus statue and throw it in lakeRichmond protesters topple Columbus statue and throw it in lake

Death toll from Pakistan building collapse risesDeath toll from Pakistan building collapse rises


Lifestyle

The actress, 44, and another Hollywood power hitter, Kerry Washington, have teamed up to star in and produce Little Fires Everywhere, the Amazon Prime Video series based on Celeste Ng’s acclaimed 2017 novel.Reese Witherspoon on Little Fires Everywhere and women's power partnerships

The veteran singer-songwriter tells Ed Power about his 1999 album, and earlier encounters with the likes of Phil Lynott and Eric Clapton.B-Side the Leeside: Freddie White and My Country

Born in Bristol, Tom Lane is a composer based in Dublin who has been involved in regular projects at Cork Midsummer Festival. He speaks to Des O'Driscoll.Question of Taste: Tom Lane

For this special edition, there are no marks for what are my essentials, in lockdown or release. Brands matter less than their contents, though I spend on local brands and in small local shops and markets wherever possible.Flavour enhancers: Top 8 must-have standbys

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

  • 6
  • 19
  • 32
  • 35
  • 37
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »