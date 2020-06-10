News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

'Tearing down statues doesn't help black people' - Racial justice activists urge peaceful protest

'Tearing down statues doesn't help black people' - Racial justice activists urge peaceful protest
Around 60 protesters wearing face coverings walked from Green Park to Trafalgar Square today, partly to condemn the violence which erupted at some of the protests last week. Pic: Yui Mok/PA
By Press Association
Wednesday, June 10, 2020 - 05:56 PM

Racial justice activists in England have marched in the pouring rain through central London urging Black Lives Matter supporters to demonstrate peacefully.

Around 60 protesters wearing face coverings walked from Green Park to Trafalgar Square today, partly to condemn the violence which erupted at some of the protests last week.

This comes ahead of planned racial justice demonstrations as well as counter-demonstrations by far-right group Football Lads Alliance this weekend.

Imarn Ayton, 29, from the group Justice For Black Lives, said the fact supporters had turned up despite the weather showed their “genuine commitment” to the cause.

'Tearing down statues doesn't help black people' - Racial justice activists urge peaceful protest
People gather for a Black Lives Matter protest at Green Park in London today. Pic: Yui Mok/PA Wire
She said: “I am not here for vandalism, I am not here to tear down statues, because that does not help black people.

“Don’t get me wrong, I want those statues down.

READ MORE

UK Minister calls for democratic decisions on statues as protesters put 60 monuments on hit-list

“But shouting at Boris Johnson outside Downing Street does not help black people.

“We are here for peace – black people are seen as violent, black people are seen as aggressive, and black people are seen as angry, so we are trying to stop that stigma.” 

Ms Ayton, who described herself as a “full-time activist,” added that the movement should be about “more than social media”.

It isn’t to do with your black box on Instagram, it’s about saying this movement isn’t going away.

Another protester, Elen Ekpaloba, 23, said the tearing down of Edward Colston’s statue in Bristol “was power to the people”, but urged followers to pursue a more peaceful direction to enable “the start of a revolution”.

'Tearing down statues doesn't help black people' - Racial justice activists urge peaceful protest
A woman passes Black Lives Matter graffiti on Whitehall, in Westminster, London, today. Pic: Dominic Lipinski/PA
Miss Ekpaloba, a digital skills student at Big Creative Education (BCE) college in London, said: “My people, my community that I love so much, no more do we have to risk our lives, no more do we have to worry about our black brothers on the streets, because guess what, this change is coming.

“That’s why they (Football Lads Alliance) are coming out on Saturday, why they want to fearmonger, and make us feel inferior.

“This is the start of a revolution, this is the start of people finally coming together and saying ‘No more’.” 

Protesters said they would be staging another demonstration in Hyde Park, central London, on Friday, and were drafting a list of demands for the British Government.

READ MORE

Congress challenged to ‘stop the pain’ by brother of George Floyd

More on this topic

Merriam-Webster to change definition of 'racism' after email from Missouri womanMerriam-Webster to change definition of 'racism' after email from Missouri woman

UK Minister calls for democratic decisions on statues as protesters put 60 monuments on hit-listUK Minister calls for democratic decisions on statues as protesters put 60 monuments on hit-list

Omid Djalili: Removing Little Britain from streaming is a move towards maturityOmid Djalili: Removing Little Britain from streaming is a move towards maturity

Woman hit by police horse at London Black Lives Matter protest ‘shocked’ by force’s responseWoman hit by police horse at London Black Lives Matter protest ‘shocked’ by force’s response


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Black Lives MatterracismstatuesTOPIC: Black Lives Matter

More in this Section

Merriam-Webster to change definition of 'racism' after email from Missouri womanMerriam-Webster to change definition of 'racism' after email from Missouri woman

EU wants tech giants to report monthly on coronavirus fake newsEU wants tech giants to report monthly on coronavirus fake news

Calls for investigation after rapper Wretch 32’s father is Tasered by UK policeCalls for investigation after rapper Wretch 32’s father is Tasered by UK police

French navy rescue migrants rowing raft made of windsurfing boards with shovels as oarsFrench navy rescue migrants rowing raft made of windsurfing boards with shovels as oars


Lifestyle

Among today's highlights: David Brophy concludes his choir series, and the late Connemara cartographer Tim Robinson features in a fascinating documentaryWednesday TV highlights: David Brophy's choir series and Tim Robinson's Connemara among today's best

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 6, 2020

  • 11
  • 22
  • 27
  • 28
  • 34
  • 36
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »