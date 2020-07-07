News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Tear gas fired and arrests made as Kenyans protest against police brutality

Tear gas fired and arrests made as Kenyans protest against police brutality
Tuesday, July 07, 2020 - 01:02 PM

Kenyan police have fired tear gas and detained scores of protesters demanding an end to police brutality.

About 100 people took part in demonstrations across the capital, Nairobi. Many Kenyans have been angered by a fresh wave of alleged police abuses while enforcing coronavirus restrictions.

“We are not armed and we just wanted to take our petition very peacefully, but as you can see they are very armed, they have arrested some of us and they have injured some of us,” protester David Oluoch said.

Police have detained scores of protesters (AP/Brian Inganga)
Police have detained scores of protesters (AP/Brian Inganga)

Human rights activists say at least 22 people, including a 13-year-old boy, have been killed by officers enforcing the restrictions.

But activists say there has been no groundswell of widespread public protest in Kenya, one of Africa’s biggest economies, that has been seen in other parts of the world over police abuse.

Kenya’s police force has been ranked as the country’s most corrupt institution for two decades. It is also the most deadly, according to human rights groups.

Protesters are demonstrating against police brutality (AP/Brian Inganga)
Protesters are demonstrating against police brutality (AP/Brian Inganga)

Activist Amelia Hopkins Philips said: “We are not going to stand for that anymore. We are going to keep standing up and peacefully protesting until that message gets through.”


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

NairobiPolice brutalityTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

China criticises US joint carrier drills in South China SeaChina criticises US joint carrier drills in South China Sea

Global June temperatures match record as Arctic Siberia swelters and burnsGlobal June temperatures match record as Arctic Siberia swelters and burns

Anger over resumption of lockdown measures in MelbourneAnger over resumption of lockdown measures in Melbourne

TikTok to leave Hong Kong amid security law fearsTikTok to leave Hong Kong amid security law fears


Lifestyle

Liz O’Brien talks to Niall Breslin about his admiration for frontline staff, bereavement in lockdown, his new podcast, and why it's so important for us all just to slow down.Niall Breslin talks about losing his uncle to coronavirus

Podcasts are often seen as a male domain — see the joke, 'What do you call two white men talking? A podcast'.Podcast corner: Three new podcasts from Irish women that you should listen to

Esther McCarthy previews some of the Fleadh’s Irish and international offerings.How to attend the Galway Film Fleadh from the comfort of your own couch

Whether you’re on staycation or risking a trip away, Marjorie Brennan offers suggestions on novels for a wide variety of tastesThe best fiction books for the beach and beyond this summer

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 4, 2020

  • 15
  • 20
  • 23
  • 25
  • 39
  • 46
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »