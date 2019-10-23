Taoiseach promises Garda help if lorry with 39 dead in UK is found to have come via Ireland

Update: The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said any necessary investigations would be undertaken if it was established the lorry had passed through Ireland.

It comes as British police investigate the discovery of 39 bodies found in a container on the back of a lorry in England this morning.

It is thought the lorry may have entered Holyhead via Dublin.

“The information that we have so far this morning is very sketchy but there are some reports that the truck may have passed through Ireland at some point,” the Taoiseach told the Dáil.

“So, obviously we are going to need to get more information and carry out any necessary investigations that may be required.

“But I think everyone’s thoughts in this House this morning are with those who are dead, those who have passed on and their families.

“It is a real terrible and human tragedy, and we will carry out any investigations that are necessary if it’s established that the truck did pass through Ireland.”

A spokeswoman for police in Bulgaria confirmed they were aware of the incident, but said British officers were leading the investigation.

Earlier: UK police probe Irish links to lorry where 39 bodies were found in 'horrendous' conditions

At a press conference at Grays police station, deputy chief constable Pippa Mills said police were unable to identify the bodies.

She said the discovery was an “absolute tragedy” and appealed to anyone with any information to contact police.

She said: “Please appreciate we are in the early stages of what is likely to be a lengthy investigation.”

“I’m unable to say at this stage how long the cordon will be in place.

“But please let me reassure you that my officers and partners will be doing everything they can to release the scene as soon as possible.”

She added: “This is an absolute tragedy and very sad day for Essex police and the community.

“We will continue to work alongside many other partner agencies to find out what led to these deaths.

“I would like to appeal to anyone who has any information to contact my officers at the major investigations team.”

Police at the scene today.

The UK's Road Haulage Association chief executive Richard Burnett told PA the container appeared to be a refrigerated unit and described conditions for anyone inside as “absolutely horrendous”.

Temperatures in such units can be as low as -25C if frozen products are being transported, causing humans to “lose their lives pretty quickly”, he said.

He went on: “It’s going to be dark. If the fridge is running it’s going to be incredibly cold.

“The only place to go to the toilet is on board the back of the trailer. You can imagine if they’ve been in there for days then there will be faeces, there will be urine.”

Update: Police in the UK are investigating Irish links to a lorry that was found to have 39 dead bodies in an industrial estate in England this morning.

British police discovered the victims at the Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, including one teenager.

It is thought the lorry that was carrying the 39 people in a container will have entered Holyhead via Dublin.

It comes after Police in England arrested a man from Northern Ireland following the discovery of 39 bodies inside a lorry container in England.

The UK's Road Haulage Association chief executive Richard Burnett said the lorry could have travelled on a ferry from Cherbourg, France, to Rosslare, Ireland, before driving to Dublin and taking another ferry to Holyhead, North Wales and then reaching Kent by road.

He told PA: “It’s highly unlikely that if this vehicle has come from Europe that it’s been physically checked.

“Because of the migrant issue at Dover and Calais, you’ve got far more checks that are taking place there. You’ve got heartbeat monitors, you’ve got dogs, you’ve got CO2. Those checks are done as you drive through."

“Cherbourg, because it’s a low volume port, you probably won’t have the same security measures that they have in Coquelles, Calais, for the high number of vehicles that are stepping through there and that’s been one of the main migrant routes historically.

“If this is somebody trying to smuggle a significant number of people through then maybe Cherbourg has been picked because it’s a little easier to get through.”

Seamus Leheny, Northern Ireland policy manager for the Freight Transport Association (FTA), told PA: “There is a direct route to Holyhead from Dublin.

“If the lorry came from Bulgaria, getting into Britain via Holyhead is an unorthodox route.

An aerial view of police forensic officers at the scene in England today.

“People have been saying that security and checks have been increased at places like Dover and Calais, so it might be seen as an easier way to get in by going from Cherbourg or Roscoff, over to Rosslare, then up the road to Dublin.

“It’s a long way around and it’ll add an extra day to the journey.”

Earlier: UK police arrest man from NI after 39 bodies found in back of lorry

Police in England have arrested a man from Northern Ireland after 39 bodies were found inside a lorry container.

The victims, found at the Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, included one teenager, Essex Police said.

A 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Chief Superintendent Andrew Mariner said: "This is a tragic incident where a large number of people have lost their lives. Our enquiries are ongoing to establish what has happened.

"We are in the process of identifying the victims, however I anticipate that this could be a lengthy process.

"We believe the lorry is from Bulgaria and entered the country at Holyhead on Saturday 19 October and we are working closely with our partners to investigate.

Police at the Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex, today.

"We have arrested the lorry driver in connection with the incident who remains in police custody as our enquiries continue."

Richard Burnett, chief executive of the Road Haulage Society in the UK, said “this tragedy highlights the danger of migrant gangs people-smuggling on lorries”.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “I’m appalled by this tragic incident in Essex.

“I am receiving regular updates and the Home Office will work closely with Essex Police as we establish exactly what has happened.

I’m appalled by this tragic incident in Essex. I am receiving regular updates and the Home Office will work closely with Essex Police as we establish exactly what has happened. My thoughts are with all those who lost their lives & their loved ones. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 23, 2019

“My thoughts are with all those who lost their lives & their loved ones.”

A cordon has been put in place and access to and from the Waterglade Industrial Park remains closed.

Chief Supt Mariner said: "I appreciate this cordon is going to disrupt the activity of local businesses in the area and we will work to ensure that disruption is kept as short as possible. We are working with Thurrock Council to mitigate against any impact our investigation scene will have locally."





Paige Wade was driving past the industrial park at 4.15am on the way home from work.

She told the PA news agency: “I had just finished work while driving up Motherwell Way and all you could see was blue flashing lights, as I was driving past there was police tape to cordon off the start of Eastern Avenue.

“I knew it was serious because of how many police cars and ambulances were there, but the police had parked their cars across the whole access of the road so you couldn’t see anything.

“There’s always lorries around there as they park up there for the night.”

READ MORE Scottish and Welsh First Ministers oppose Brexit Bill

A restaurant worker in the industrial estate, who did not want to be named, said the area was cordoned off by police on Wednesday morning.

“There’s a lot of police and forensics,” the Big Blue Food Bus employee told the PA news agency.

“We’ve just seen what has been said online. It’s awful.

“We thought maybe someone had broken into a lorry, but it’s just awful.”

Glen Freeland, from GSF Car Parts which is close to where the bodies were found, said staff could not access the shop on Eastern Avenue on Wednesday morning.

“The manager went to get into work this morning and it was cordoned off and we’ve been moved to a different area,” Mr Freeland said.

“All we know is they found the bodies in the back of a lorry.

“It was a bit of a shock but we’re not 100 per cent sure of what’s happened.”