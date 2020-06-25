Tanzanian miner becomes overnight millionaire after large gemstone find

A small-scale miner in Tanzania has become an overnight millionaire after unearthing two of the biggest rough tanzanite gemstones ever found.
Tanzania’s government bought the book-sized stones from miner Saniniu Laizer for £2.74 million.
Minerals minister Doto Biteko said the government is buying the rare minerals for preservation.
“We’re signing agreements today in public to facilitate the cash transfer … and the government recognises Laizer is a new billionaire,” he said, speaking in terms of the local currency.
Mr Laizer said in a televised interview he plans to open a shopping centre and a school for his community.
“The money that I have received today, I will allocate it to more development activities,” he said.
Tanzania is a rich country, President John Magufuli said when congratulating him.
Tanzanite is found only in the East African country.
Mining activities accounted for 17% of the East African country’s economy in 2019.
Mr Magufuli’s administration has imposed reforms that seek to curb smuggling and increase revenue collection in the sector.