News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Tanzanian miner becomes overnight millionaire after large gemstone find

Tanzanian miner becomes overnight millionaire after large gemstone find
Thursday, June 25, 2020 - 11:04 PM

A small-scale miner in Tanzania has become an overnight millionaire after unearthing two of the biggest rough tanzanite gemstones ever found.

Tanzania’s government bought the book-sized stones from miner Saniniu Laizer for £2.74 million.

Minerals minister Doto Biteko said the government is buying the rare minerals for preservation.

One of two of the biggest rough tanzanite gemstones ever found is weighed in Mererani, Tanzania (AP Photo)
One of two of the biggest rough tanzanite gemstones ever found is weighed in Mererani, Tanzania (AP Photo)

“We’re signing agreements today in public to facilitate the cash transfer … and the government recognises Laizer is a new billionaire,” he said, speaking in terms of the local currency.

Mr Laizer said in a televised interview he plans to open a shopping centre and a school for his community.

“The money that I have received today, I will allocate it to more development activities,” he said.

Tanzania is a rich country, President John Magufuli said when congratulating him.

Tanzanite is found only in the East African country.

Mining activities accounted for 17% of the East African country’s economy in 2019.

Mr Magufuli’s administration has imposed reforms that seek to curb smuggling and increase revenue collection in the sector.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

GemstoneMinerTanzaniaTanzaniteTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Slavery advocate’s statue pulled down in CharlestonSlavery advocate’s statue pulled down in Charleston

Simple saltwater solution ‘could help reduce early coronavirus symptoms’Simple saltwater solution ‘could help reduce early coronavirus symptoms’

Trio indicted on murder charges in killing of Ahmaud ArberyTrio indicted on murder charges in killing of Ahmaud Arbery

Coronavirus resurgence sends cases to new highs in south and west of the USCoronavirus resurgence sends cases to new highs in south and west of the US


Lifestyle

MUSIC NEWS: It’s 50 years since Queen were formed and the British band are to be honoured with a series of 13 stamps from the Royal Mail. Pictures of band members and album covers will adorn the stamps which to on sale on July 8.Scene and Heard: Entertainment news making headlines this week

Life during lockdown has been as busy as ever for Ireland’s animators as they service broadcasters, film companies, and advertising, writes Esther McCarthyLockdown hasn't slowed Ireland's animation nation

Survive summer in one-piece.Trend of the Week – In the Swim

This is an extract from a memoir written by two of Ireland’s most respected doctors, Dr Kate McGarry and Dr Finbar Lennon, with an introduction from Finbar. They were married for over 40 years. Dr Kate McGarry was President of the Irish Heart Foundation in 2015 and was a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians for thirty-two years. Finbar took over the writing of her memoir when Kate’s health failed and she sadly passed away.Til death do us part: When a doctor becomes a patient and writes about it

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

  • 5
  • 6
  • 15
  • 32
  • 39
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »