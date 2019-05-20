NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Talks continue but solution elusive for Sudan’s generals and protesters

Monday, May 20, 2019 - 11:31 AM

Sudan’s ruling generals and protesters behind months of mass demonstrations that drove autocrat Omar al-Bashir from power have failed to strike a deal but agree to keep talking.

That is after the latest round of negotiations between the two sides that resumed on Sunday, following a three-day pause.

Another round is due on Monday night.

A protester takes a rest in a street (AP)

After ousting Mr al-Bashir, the military took over but the protesters remained on the streets, demanding the military hand over power to civilian rule.

Shams al-Deen al-Kabashi, a spokesman for the military council, said the sticking point remains the make-up of the sovereign council that will guide the country through a three-year transition period.

Madani Abbas, a negotiator for the protesters, says he hopes a final deal, acceptable to all Sudanese, will be struck on Monday.

- Press Association

