Talks bid to avert Tube strike on FA Cup Final weekend

Talks are to be held in a bid to avert a strike by London Underground workers over the weekend of the FA Cup Final in a dispute over safety.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union are set to walk out for three days on May 17, the day before the showpiece game at Wembley Stadium between Manchester City and Watford.

Tens of thousands of fans would be hit by any disruption to Tube services. The FA Cup Final is on May 18 (Nick Potts/PA)

The union has accused LU of cutting train preparations, inspections and maintenance which it says threatens safety. LU denies the claims.

Talks between the two sides will be held at the conciliation service Acas on Friday.

The union is planning to hold a protest at City Hall next week urging London mayor Sadiq Khan to intervene.

The RMT said around 1,000 of its members, working on maintenance and other areas, are involved in the row.

General secretary Mick Cash said: “We will be attending the Acas talks but our campaign and our action remain on as we seek a solution that will guarantee safe operation into the future.”

