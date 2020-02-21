News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Taliban ‘reduction of violence’ deal to begin

Taliban ‘reduction of violence’ deal to begin
Friday, February 21, 2020 - 12:01 PM

A seven-day “reduction of violence” deal promised by the Taliban will begin on Friday night, a senior US State Department official said.

It will start the countdown to the signing of a peace agreement between the Taliban and the United States at the end of the month.

That peace agreement, to be signed in Doha, Qatar, on February 29, will pave the way for a withdrawal of US troops and intra-Afghan negotiations.

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said the peace agreement will also lead to an eventual permanent ceasefire.

“We are preparing for the signing to take place on February 29,” Mr Pompeo said in a statement.

“Intra-Afghan negotiations will start soon thereafter, and will build on this fundamental step to deliver a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire and the future political roadmap for Afghanistan.”

AfghanistanTalibanTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Second World War veteran, 102, ‘quite proud’ after fighting off burglarSecond World War veteran, 102, ‘quite proud’ after fighting off burglar

Hong Kong theatre group volunteers make homemade masks to combat coronavirusHong Kong theatre group volunteers make homemade masks to combat coronavirus

Morgan Stanley buying E-Trade for £10bnMorgan Stanley buying E-Trade for £10bn

Victoria’s Secret sale agreedVictoria’s Secret sale agreed


Lifestyle

Bonnie Ryan couldn’t be happier.On a roll: Why Bonnie Ryan couldn't be happier

Laura Harding goes on location to see where the new adaptation of Jane Austen's Emma was shotBehind the Scenes: Getting the inside story on the movie Emma

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 24
  • 25
  • 46
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »