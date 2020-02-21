Taliban ‘reduction of violence’ deal to begin

A seven-day “reduction of violence” deal promised by the Taliban will begin on Friday night, a senior US State Department official said.

It will start the countdown to the signing of a peace agreement between the Taliban and the United States at the end of the month.

That peace agreement, to be signed in Doha, Qatar, on February 29, will pave the way for a withdrawal of US troops and intra-Afghan negotiations.

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said the peace agreement will also lead to an eventual permanent ceasefire.

After decades of conflict, we have come to an understanding with the Taliban on a significant reduction in violence across #Afghanistan. This is an important step on a long road to peace, and I call on all Afghans to seize this opportunity. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) February 21, 2020

“We are preparing for the signing to take place on February 29,” Mr Pompeo said in a statement.

“Intra-Afghan negotiations will start soon thereafter, and will build on this fundamental step to deliver a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire and the future political roadmap for Afghanistan.”