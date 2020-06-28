News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Taiwan goes ahead with LGBT pride parade after containing pandemic

Taiwan goes ahead with LGBT pride parade after containing pandemic
Sunday, June 28, 2020 - 06:26 PM

The Taiwanese capital has held its annual LGBT pride parade, making it one of the few places in the world to proceed with an event in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

The parade in Taipei has drawn tens of thousands of people in the past but numbers on Sunday were reduced by both virus concerns and heavy rain.

Taiwan’s Central News Agency said that over 1,000 attended.

Around a thousand people took part in the parade (Chiang Ying-ying/PA)
Around a thousand people took part in the parade (Chiang Ying-ying/PA)

Those who did take part said it was a testament both to Taiwan’s ability to contain the pandemic and its commitment to rights for people of all sexual orientations.

Taiwan is the only place in Asia where same-sex marriage is legal, and its liberal political system has long promoted human rights, free speech and freedom of assembly.

American student Loren Couse said Taipei’s ability to hold the parade was “really impressive”.

The parade went ahead despite heavy rain and virus fears (Chiang Ying-ying/AP)
The parade went ahead despite heavy rain and virus fears (Chiang Ying-ying/AP)

“I think Taiwan has done a really good job so far, and I am really proud of living here, not only because it’s so open to people like myself, the gay community, but also because I think it’s such an example for the world and how to handle the pandemic so far,” the 28-year-old said.

New York was among the cities compelled to cancel its gay pride parade this year to comply with social distancing measures.

Taiwan has largely dropped such restrictions after quarantines and case tracing helped bring the coronavirus infection rate down radically.

In all, the island of 23.7 million people has confirmed 447 cases, including seven deaths.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

PrideTaiwanTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Trump approvingly tweets video showing ‘white power’ chantTrump approvingly tweets video showing ‘white power’ chant

No new coronavirus deaths in Scotland for third dayNo new coronavirus deaths in Scotland for third day

Patel: Labour MPs who accused me of gaslighting hold racist view of ethnic womenPatel: Labour MPs who accused me of gaslighting hold racist view of ethnic women

Man charged after firework thrown at Liver Building amid title celebrations in LiverpoolMan charged after firework thrown at Liver Building amid title celebrations in Liverpool


Lifestyle

Buy everything on Michelle Darmody’s list and you have all you need to create five meals.One List, Five Meals: Dinner sorted for the week

If you visit Grailed, the secondhand online men’s fashion marketplace, for $50,000, you can own a Raf Simons MA-1 camouflage bomber jacket, a reversible style with a highlighter orange interior.One man’s trash is another man’s treasure - inside the multi-billion euro men’s resale market

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 27, 2020

  • 5
  • 17
  • 18
  • 31
  • 38
  • 47
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »