News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Taiwan defends deal to buy US arms after Chinese warnings

Taiwan defends deal to buy US arms after Chinese warnings
Saturday, July 13, 2019 - 07:40 AM

Taiwan has defended a proposal to purchase 2.2 billion dollars in arms from the US following a Chinese announcement that it would sanction any American companies involved in the deal.

US weapons help strengthen Taiwan’s self-defence in the face of a growing military threat from China, the defence ministry said.

“The national army will continue to strengthen its key defence forces, ensure national security, protect its homeland and ensure that the fruits of freedom and democracy won’t be attacked,” the ministry said in a statement.

China announced late on Friday that it would impose sanctions on any US enterprises involved in the deal, saying it “undermines China’s sovereignty and national security”.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-we, seated second from left, with participants at the US Taiwan Business Summit (Bebeto Matthews/AP)
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-we, seated second from left, with participants at the US Taiwan Business Summit (Bebeto Matthews/AP)

Taiwan split from China during a civil war in 1949 but the mainland still considers the self-governing island as part of its territory.

The US, which recognised Beijing as the government of China in 1979, does not have formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan but US law requires that it provide Taiwan with sufficient defence equipment and services for self-defence.

The Trump administration announced the proposed 2.2 billion dollar sale, which would include 108 Abrams tanks and 250 Stinger surface-to-air missiles, earlier in the week.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, speaking in New York on Friday, said that her government has strengthened Taiwan’s national defence to protect its democracy.

China has objected to her US visit, which Taiwan calls a “two-evening transit stop” on the way to Haiti and three other Caribbean nations that recognise Taiwan.

“We urge the US to abide by the ‘One China’ principle and … not allow Tsai Ing-wen’s stopover, cease official exchanges with Taiwan and refrain from providing any platform for separatist Taiwan independence forces,” foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said in Beiijng.

Ms Tsai dismissed Chinese criticism of both her visit and the arms deal. “We don’t need our neighbour to make irresponsible remarks,” she told reporters in New York,.

She has rejected Chinese pressure to reunite Taiwan and China under the “one-country, two-systems” framework that governs Hong Kong. She said on Friday that the people of Taiwan stand with the young people of Hong Kong who are fighting for democratic freedoms in ongoing protests.

“Hong Kong’s experience under ‘one country, two systems’ has shown the world once and for all that authoritarianism and democracy cannot coexist,” she said.

- Press Association

READ MORE

HSE knew of glitch leading to smear test result delay

More on this topic

China accused of separating Muslim children from their familiesChina accused of separating Muslim children from their families

Tornado in China kills six people and leaves scores injuredTornado in China kills six people and leaves scores injured

China says former Interpol president confesses to taking bribesChina says former Interpol president confesses to taking bribes

Hong Kong officials grilled over police brutality at extradition bill protestHong Kong officials grilled over police brutality at extradition bill protest

TaiwanUSTOPIC: China

More in this Section

Child suicide bomber kills five at Afghan weddingChild suicide bomber kills five at Afghan wedding

Russian S-400 missile defence system arrives in TurkeyRussian S-400 missile defence system arrives in Turkey

Many thousands of jobs to be lost in no-deal Brexit, UK Business Secretary warnsMany thousands of jobs to be lost in no-deal Brexit, UK Business Secretary warns

Kim Basinger leads protests on ‘dog meat day’ in South KoreaKim Basinger leads protests on ‘dog meat day’ in South Korea


Lifestyle

Doing Justice: A Prosecutor’s Thoughts on Crime, Punishment, and the Rule of LawTaking on the system: Lawyer sounds a presidential note

If you are longing for a taste of simple Spanish food you’ll need to head away from the main drag — off into the back streets and out into the villages in the wooded hillside.Darina Allen: My few days in Spain...

The only advice I can give to aspiring writers is to keep going. To persist. To keep remembering that the joy of it is in the making of it, not in the fame. And you’d better have an absurd level of self belief as writing can be incredibly challenging.This much I know: Laureate for Irish Fiction Sebastian Barry

The Menu returns once again to the West Cork Literary Festival to conduct another public interview, this time delighted to have the pleasure and privilege of talking to Thom EagleThe Menu: West Cork Literary Festival to interview Thom Eagle

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

  • 4
  • 7
  • 26
  • 33
  • 35
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »