Taiwan becomes first Asian nation to approve same-sex marriage

Friday, May 17, 2019 - 07:26 AM

Officials in Taiwan have passed a law allowing same-sex marriage in a first for an Asian country.

The vote on Friday allows same-sex couples full legal marriage rights, including in areas such as taxes, insurance and child custody.

Taiwan’s Constitutional Court in May 2017 said the constitution allows same-sex marriages and gave parliament two years to adjust laws accordingly.

Taiwan’s acceptance of gay and lesbian relationships began in the 1990s when leaders in today’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party championed the cause to help Taiwan stand out in Asia as an open society.

Although claimed by China as its own territory, Taiwan is a self-governing democracy with a vibrant civil society.

- Press Association

