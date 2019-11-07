News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Tagging proteins could aid research into neurological diseases, say scientists

Tagging proteins could aid research into neurological diseases, say scientists
By Press Association
Thursday, November 07, 2019 - 10:05 AM

Tagging proteins in human cells with a small sugar molecule could help understand neurological diseases, according to a team of scientists in Scotland.

Professor Daan van Aalten of the University of Dundee’s School of Life Sciences made use of a molecule called O-GlcNAc, which is found on proteins related to conditions such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, motor neurone disease and intellectual disability.

There are over 20,000 proteins in every human cell and approximately 20% of these contain O-GlcNAc.

Prof van Aalten’s team hypothesise that increasing levels of the molecule appears to have a therapeutic benefit, leading them to develop a technique to tag proteins and explore what happens.

He said: “It is likely that perturbation of the O-GlcNAc sugar on just a single protein could have deleterious effects on healthy neurons and other cells but until recently, the research field lacked methods to investigate this.

“We have now created the tool that enables us to do this.

“This allows us to ask questions about the role of specific sugar modifications that are dysregulated in cases of intellectual disability, as well as other brain diseases.

“Our technique has great potential to advance knowledge of O-GlcNAc-related disorders and help develop novel therapeutics.”

With additional gene editing technology, the team could use their method to understand the causes of the diseases when the sugar level is disrupted.

I had been working on this problem for several years when a few unexpected observations led me to establish this new method

Dr Andrii Gorelik, lead author of the research, found carbohydrate-protein linkage could be genetically altered to permanently fix the sugar to the protein, allowing it to be studied.

He said: “I had been working on this problem for several years when a few unexpected observations led me to establish this new method.

“Because the approach is so simple, it can be used in virtually any biomedical research lab worldwide and, hopefully, result in exciting findings regarding the role of O-GlcNAc in normal physiology and disease.”

The research was supported by Wellcome Trust funding, with the findings published in the journal Nature Structural and Molecular Biology.

READ MORE

‘I click with him’, British backpacker Grace Millane said of alleged killer

More on this topic

Discovery of new HIV strain ‘keeps health community ahead of the virus’Discovery of new HIV strain ‘keeps health community ahead of the virus’

Over 100 appointments with National Gender Service lost in the systemOver 100 appointments with National Gender Service lost in the system

Psychologist warns people with psoriasis can also experience anxiety, depression and feelings of isolation Psychologist warns people with psoriasis can also experience anxiety, depression and feelings of isolation

Tips to help you cut down on the temptation to give the kids those sweet treatsTips to help you cut down on the temptation to give the kids those sweet treats

Andrii GorelikDaan Van AaltenDundeehealthNature Structural and Molecular BiologyNeurological diseasesUniversity of DundeeTOPIC: Health

More in this Section

London’s Piccadilly Theatre evacuated after 'huge chunk of ceiling' crashes downLondon’s Piccadilly Theatre evacuated after 'huge chunk of ceiling' crashes down

Britain's Liberal Democrats accused of misusing polling for ‘own political advantage’Britain's Liberal Democrats accused of misusing polling for ‘own political advantage’

False hijacking alarm causes major security alert at Schiphol AirportFalse hijacking alarm causes major security alert at Schiphol Airport

Tom Watson quits as deputy leader of UK Labour Party citing a 'personal not political' decisionTom Watson quits as deputy leader of UK Labour Party citing a 'personal not political' decision


Lifestyle

'And hey, it’s true... I’ve travelled around, I’ve been all over this world, boys, I ain’t never seen nothin’ like a Galway girl'A spoke in for a cycle on the Great Western Greenway from Achill to Westport

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 06, 2019

  • 1
  • 12
  • 27
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 9

Full Lotto draw results »