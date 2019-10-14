News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Syrian troops ‘enter town close to Turkey’s border’

Syrian troops ‘enter town close to Turkey’s border’
By Press Association
Monday, October 14, 2019 - 08:29 AM

Syria’s state news agency says government forces have entered the northern town of Tal Tamr that is close to Turkey’s border.

Sana said the Syrian army moved into the area to “confront the Turkish aggression”, without giving further details.

Turkish-backed Syrian opposition fighters advance (Lefteris Pitarakis/AP)
Turkish-backed Syrian opposition fighters advance (Lefteris Pitarakis/AP)

The report says residents of Tal Tamr, that is about 12 miles from the Turkish border, welcomed the troops.

It did not say from which area the Syrian army marched toward the town.

The move towards Tal Tamr came a day after Syria’s Kurds said Syrian government forces agreed to help them fend off Turkey’s invasion — a major shift in alliances that came after President Donald Trump ordered all US troops withdrawn from the northern border area amid the rapidly deepening chaos.

READ MORE

Johnson under pressure from Brussels as Brexit deadline looms

More on this topic

Hundreds of IS supporters escape from Syrian camp which holds IS bride Lisa SmithHundreds of IS supporters escape from Syrian camp which holds IS bride Lisa Smith

Key highway reached in Syria offensive, Turkish media reportsKey highway reached in Syria offensive, Turkish media reports

100,000 flee as Turkey pushes further into Syria100,000 flee as Turkey pushes further into Syria

First Turkish soldier killed as troops push deeper into SyriaFirst Turkish soldier killed as troops push deeper into Syria

KurdsSyriaTurkeyTOPIC: Syria

More in this Section

Renewables beat fossil fuels in power generation during third quarterRenewables beat fossil fuels in power generation during third quarter

Johnson’s Brexit deal hopes in the balance as both sides say more work to doJohnson’s Brexit deal hopes in the balance as both sides say more work to do

Syrian troops to help Kurds in wake of Turkish invasionSyrian troops to help Kurds in wake of Turkish invasion

SNP's Cherry: 'Conservatives could be prepared to 'lose' Northern Ireland to secure Brexit deal'SNP's Cherry: 'Conservatives could be prepared to 'lose' Northern Ireland to secure Brexit deal'


Lifestyle

As UK legend John Surman gets ready to play at Cork’s jazz fest, he tells Philip Watson about his well-travelled career and why he’s so angry about Brexit.Jazz legend John Surman on a well travelled career and why he's angry about Brexit

Dr Naomi Lavelle answers a weekly science question.Fish live in water all their lives but does that mean that they never get thirsty or do they even drink at all? To answer these questions we need to look at where the fish live.Appliance of Science: Do fish ever get thirsty?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 12, 2019

  • 1
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 42
  • 44
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »