Syrian troops begin deploying along border with Turkey

By Press Association
Thursday, November 14, 2019 - 04:45 PM

Syrian government forces have started deploying in areas close to the Turkish border in the north-east of the country, state media has reported.

The troops are deploying between the towns of Jawadiyeh and Malkiyeh, also known as Derik, according to news agency Sana.

The deployment is part of a deal reached between Russia and Turkey last month along much of the north-eastern border that seeks to ensure Kurdish fighters leave the area.

Since the agreement was reached, Russia and Turkey began joint patrols along a narrower strip directly on the Turkish-Syrian border.

Turkey began a major military offensive against Kurdish fighters in northern Syria last month, capturing dozens of towns and villages.

