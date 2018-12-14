NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Syrian Kurdish-led fighters take last town held by Islamic State

Friday, December 14, 2018 - 01:17 PM

US-backed, Kurdish-led fighters have captured the last town held by the Islamic State group after days of intense battles in the militants’ remaining enclave in eastern Syria, activists said.

The fall of Hajin is a blow to the extremists. The town was their main stronghold in the last pocket of land they control in eastern Syria, near the Iraqi border. IS still holds some villages nearby.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces have been fighting to take Hajin and surrounding villages in Deir el-Zour province for more than three months. In recent weeks, the offensive intensified with the arrival of reinforcements from northern Syria.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the SDF took Hajin early in the morning after fierce fighting under the cover of air strikes by the US-led coalition.

It said some IS fighters withdrew to the villages and fighting is still going in the fields outside Hajin as SDF troops chase the extremists.

Europe-based activist Omar Abu Layla of the DeirEzzor 24 monitoring group confirmed the town was taken, adding that some IS fighters are still holed up in small pockets on the edge of Hajin.

He said that in IS ranks, disagreements over hierarchy helped “speed up the collapse” of defences in Hajin.

Nuri Mehmud, spokesman of the Syrian Kurdish militia known as the People’s Protection Units, or YPG — the main component of SDF — said “intense fighting” is continuing in small parts of Hajin.

The area was home to 15,000 people, including 2,000 IS gunmen who fought back with counter-offensives and suicide attacks.

Over recent days, hundreds of civilians fled the enclave towards areas controlled by the SDF east of the Euphrates River and government-controlled regions on the river’s west bank.

The Syrian Democratic Council, the political wing of the SDF, denounced Turkey’s threat of a military operation against the YPG and called on Syrians of all ethnic and religious groups to unite ahead of a possible Turkish attack.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan intensified his criticism of US support for the Syrian Kurdish fighters, saying Turkey would clear the key northern town of Manbij.

Over the summer, the two Nato allies had struck a “road map” for Manbij to remove the YPG, which Turkey considers a terror organisation linked to an insurgency within its own borders.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

SyriaIslamic State

Related Articles

More than 100 injured in chemical attack, say Syrian officials

Luxury city project in Damascus points to Syrian rebuilding blueprint

Syrian group documents ‘Russian attacks on civilians’

Japanese journalist freed from Syria happy to be home after ‘hell’

More in this Section

France to deploy thousands of police for more yellow vest protests in Paris

Man arrested after being found with huge stash of chocolate

EU heaps pressure on May with attack on lack of clarity over Brexit

Man who was Stephen Lawrence murder suspect attacked in prison


Lifestyle

Vintage View: The world’s most iconic and influential mouse

Wish List: Classy place-setting to cute snowmen to get through the shortest days

First he conquered Broadway, now The Boss takes on Netflix

There are a few things Daniel O'Donnell doesn't like and cars with CD players is one of them

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 12, 2018

    • 1
    • 19
    • 20
    • 29
    • 31
    • 44
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »