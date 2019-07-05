News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Swedish woman arrested at Gatwick Airport on suspicion of committing terrorist offence

Friday, July 05, 2019 - 12:33 PM

A Swedish woman has been arrested at Gatwick Airport in south London on suspicion of committing a terrorist offence.

The 40-year-old was detained on this afternoon after arriving on a flight from Italy.

She is now being questioned by police.

