NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Swedish teen who inspired climate protests joins rally in Berlin

Friday, March 29, 2019 - 01:31 PM

Thousands of students skipped school to take to the streets of Berlin as part of a growing worldwide youth movement urging governments to take faster action against climate change.

Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg, who inspired the protests across the world, joined the rally on Friday to march through the Government district.

The 16-year-old was to address the crowd later at the landmark Brandenburg Gate and is also meeting with scientists at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research.

The Berlin climate change rally was one of more than 20 being held around the country.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg joined the rally in Berlin (Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP)

Felix Osebold, 19, a student from the western city of Essen, said: “The young people who are standing here and demonstrating everywhere in Germany now can definitely make a difference, and also will be seen by the politicians.

“It can’t be that nothing is happening.”

Protester Gabriele Konradi brought her seven-year-old daughter Valerie to the protest and they were part of a group holding signs featuring slogans including “change the system, not the climate”.

Valerie said she hoped “people will not produce so much garbage anymore”.

The weekly “Fridays for Future” protests have been largely welcomed by German politicians, although some have criticised students for protesting during school time.

The protest rally ‘Friday For Future Movement’ took place in Berlin (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Chancellor Angela Merkel has called the demonstrations “a very good initiative” and said that she welcomed them.

Thunberg started last year holding solitary demonstrations outside the Swedish parliament to urge quicker action to fight climate change.

Inspired by her effort, the weekly protests have now snowballed from a handful of cities to hundreds, fuelled by concerns about the impact of climate change during the students’ lifetimes.

Some scientists estimate that the protesters will be in their 40s and 50s, maybe even 30s, when the world will reach the dangerous levels of warming that international climate agreements are trying to prevent.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Johnny Sexton ruled out of Leinster's Champions Cup quarter-final

More on this topic

'Hundreds of thousands at risk of fuel poverty' must be protected from carbon tax hikes, says Social Justice Ireland

We must grasp opportunity now to tackle climate disruption

BRI investments need to be climate friendly

Climate change committee recommends four fold increase in carbon tax

KEYWORDS

BerlinBrandenburg Gateclimate changeGermanyGreta ThunbergStudent protests

More in this Section

Spacewalking astronauts replace more station batteries

Boris Johnson’s withering attacks on May’s Brexit deal

New political party Change UK registered to fight European elections

Pope mandates reporting of sex abuse claims in Vatican City


Lifestyle

Scene and Heard: This week's entertainment news

Ask Audrey: C’mere, what’s the story with 130 grand a year for doing nathin?

Why we all suffer burnout and tips on how to overcome it

Creators get the balance right with new Netflix natural history series

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 27, 2019

    • 14
    • 17
    • 26
    • 31
    • 34
    • 43
    • 47

Full Lotto draw results »