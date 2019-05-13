NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Swedish prosecutors reopen Julian Assange rape investigation

Monday, May 13, 2019 - 10:19 AM

Prosecutors in Sweden have announced that they are reopening the rape investigation into Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange.

Mr Assange denies the charges and has avoided extradition to Sweden for seven years after seeking refuge at the Ecuadorean embassy in London in 2012.

However, last month he was evicted from the embassy and arrested by British police.

The UK now have to decide whether to extradite Mr Assange to the Scandinavian country or the United States.

READ MORE

May urged to ditch Brexit talks with Labour and move to indicative votes

Earlier: Swedish officials to decide on whether to reopen Assange rape case

Swedish prosecutors are set to reveal whether they will reopen a rape case against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, a month after he was removed from the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

Eva-Marie Persson, Sweden’s deputy director of public prosecutions, is scheduled to hold a news conference in Stockholm at 10am BST.

If Sweden relaunches the case, that could leave the UK with a decision to make on whether to extradite Assange to the Scandinavian country or the United States.

The WikiLeaks founder had stayed at the Ecuadorian embassy in London for several years (Victoria Jones/PA)

Swedish prosecutors filed preliminary charges against Assange after he visited the country in 2010.

Seven years later, a case of alleged sexual misconduct was dropped when the statute of limitations expired.

That left a rape allegation, which could not be pursued while Assange was living at the embassy. The statute of limitations in that case expires in August 2020.

- Press Association

More on this topic

'I love him': Baywatch star vows to fight for justice for Assange after prison visit

Pamela Anderson to visit Julian Assange in prison

Is the Assange indictment a threat to the First Amendment?

Assange supporters block road outside extradition hearing

KEYWORDS

Julian Assange

More in this Section

North Korean cargo ship seized by US inspected in American Samoa

May urged to ditch Brexit talks with Labour and move to indicative votes

Brexit Party and Change UK will fade within a decade – poll

Death of friend can negatively impact health for years, research finds


Lifestyle

Everything you need to know about vegan leather

7 vegetables even committed vegetarians should get to grips with

Five things for the week ahead

On a wing and a prayer for our old friend Ron

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 11, 2019

    • 1
    • 7
    • 10
    • 13
    • 39
    • 47
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »