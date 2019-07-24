Swedish prosecutors: ASAP Rocky arrest not racially-motivated

Swedish prosecutors have denied any racist agenda in the detention of rapper ASAP Rocky.

He has been held by the authorities following an alleged fight in Stockholm, prompting calls for his release by President Donald Trump.

The rapper’s mother has also pleaded for his freedom and suggested that the Swedish judicial system was racially-motivated and wished to make an example of ASAP Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers.

Thank you @realDonaldTrump , @SecPompeo, Jared Kushner & everyone involved with the efforts to Free ASAP Rocky & his two friends. Your commitment to justice reform is so appreciated 🙏🏼🤞🏼 https://t.co/Ym1Rzo5Z6c — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 18, 2019

Prosecutors in Sweden have rejected these claims and said there is no agenda behind the rapper’s arrest and detention.

A spokesman for the Swedish Prosecution Authority said: “Within Swedish justice the police, prosecutor and court treat the suspects, injured parties and witnesses equal with no hidden agenda regarding race, background, age, income etc.”

The Authority also pointed to the principles of the judicial system in Sweden to further reject the claims of bias.

This follows comments made by Mayer’s mother, Renee Black, who suggested that the rapper was being made an example of following the alleged assault in Stockholm.

She told TMZ: “I don’t want to pull that race card. But that’s what it’s looking like.

If it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, then it’s a duck.

“I feel like Sweden is making an example out of our boys. And it’s so unjust.”

Prosecutors in Sweden have dropped their investigation into a man they say was involved in a fight with the American rapper.

The high-profile case has drawn the attention of celebrities including Sean “Diddy” Combs, Nicki Minaj, Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, and Mr Trump.