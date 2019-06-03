NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Sweden will not seek Assange’s detention, court rules

Monday, June 03, 2019 - 04:07 PM

A Swedish court has ruled that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, currently in jail in the UK and suspected of rape in Sweden, should not be detained in absentia.

Monday’s ruling by the Uppsala District Court does not mean a preliminary investigation in Sweden should be abandoned, only that Assange would not be extradited and could be questioned in Britain.

Eva-Marie Persson, Sweden’s deputy director of public prosecutions, said she has not decided whether to appeal against the decision.

“I will also issue a European Investigation Order in order to interview Julian Assange,” Ms Persson said, adding that she has not picked a possible date for the questioning in England.

Assange’s lawyer in Sweden, Per E Samuelsson, said his client would “be happy, we are happy” to learn he will not be extradited to Sweden.

The 47-year-old was evicted on April 11 from the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where he had been residing with political asylum since 2012.

He was immediately arrested by British police and is currently serving a 50-week sentence for jumping bail in 2012.

He is also fighting extradition to the United States, which accuses him of violating the Espionage Act by publishing secret documents hacked from the Pentagon containing the names of confidential military and diplomatic sources.

Last week, Assange missed a court session in the UK, reportedly due to health problems.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Assange will not get fair trial in US after years of torture, warns UN official

Julian Assange in court no-show after being moved to prison’s medical ward

Julian Assange court hearing as fight against extradition to US continues

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange charged in US

TOPIC: Julian Assange

More in this Section

US would talk to Iran with no preconditions, Pompeo says

Remain supporter Sam Gyimah becomes 13th MP to enter Tory leadership race

Clashes at Jerusalem holy site as Israel marks 1967 war win

Cruise ship collides with tourist boat in Venice


Lifestyle

Want healthier hair and brighter skin? Here’s why you should be adding coffee to your beauty routine

Christine and the Queens and James Blake among the high points at Barcelona's Primavera Sound

We Sell Books: ‘We concentrate on the people who like the smell and feel of a book’

It's about time areas catered for the kind of tourists they want

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 25, 2019

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »