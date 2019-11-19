News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Sweden drops probe in Julian Assange ‘rape’ case

Sweden drops probe in Julian Assange ‘rape’ case
By Press Association
Tuesday, November 19, 2019 - 01:27 PM

The alleged rape investigation involving WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is now jailed in Britain, has been discontinued, a Swedish prosecutor has said.

Deputy Chief Prosecutor Eva-Marie Persson spoke on Tuesday as she gave an update on the Swedish case.

Assange has been in custody since being removed from the Ecuadorian embassy in London where he had initially been granted asylum.

He had been wanted in Sweden over the rape claims but is also sought by US authorities over his WikiLeaks activities.

WikiLeaks, meanwhile, has welcomed the decision by the Swedish authorities to drop the investigation.

Kristinn Hrafnsson, WikiLeaks editor-in-chief, said, “Sweden has dropped its preliminary investigation into Mr Assange for the third time, after reopening it without any new evidence or information.

“Let us now focus on the threat Mr Assange has been warning about for years: the belligerent prosecution of the United States and the threat it poses to the First Amendment.”

READ MORE

Donald Trump’s unscheduled hospital visit fuels rumour mill

More on this topic

Prison computer not suitable for Julian Assange to work on case, court toldPrison computer not suitable for Julian Assange to work on case, court told

Pamela Anderson says her ‘heart breaks’ for Julian AssangePamela Anderson says her ‘heart breaks’ for Julian Assange

'Will you come and help?' Father of Julian Assange on campaign to free his son'Will you come and help?' Father of Julian Assange on campaign to free his son

Julian Assange mumbles and stutters as he appears in court in extradition caseJulian Assange mumbles and stutters as he appears in court in extradition case

Julian AssangeWikileaksTOPIC: Julian Assange

More in this Section

Alastair Campbell: Prince Andrew’s TV interview was a ‘mistake’Alastair Campbell: Prince Andrew’s TV interview was a ‘mistake’

Smoke shrouds Sydney’s skyline as wildfires burn nearbySmoke shrouds Sydney’s skyline as wildfires burn nearby

Andrew project suffers sponsorship blow amid Epstein statement callsAndrew project suffers sponsorship blow amid Epstein statement calls

Medics to get day-in-the-life experience of bowel disease patientsMedics to get day-in-the-life experience of bowel disease patients


Lifestyle

The ribbed fabric is having a fashion moment, says Katie Wright.Get on board with cord: 5 of the best pinafore dresses and how to style them

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine advises a woman whose future mother-in-law isn’t happy with her decision not to have kids.Ask a counsellor: ‘Why can’t my fiancé’s mother accept that I don’t want children?’

Vincent Thurkettle, author of The Wood Fire Handbook, talks to Luke Rix-Standing about one of our best-loved simple pleasures – the log fire.Burning love: Why are roaring wood fires so endlessly appealing?

Students have nothing to be anxious about with their CAO 2020, just follow this easy video guide with Trish McGrath, Principal of Hewitt CollegeTen tips to completing CAO 2020 applications online, plus a short video guide for students

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 16, 2019

  • 1
  • 2
  • 11
  • 13
  • 14
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »