News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Suu Kyi to defend Burma as top UN court hears Rohingya genocide allegations

Suu Kyi to defend Burma as top UN court hears Rohingya genocide allegations
By Press Association
Tuesday, December 10, 2019 - 10:07 AM

The UN’s highest court is beginning a hearing into allegations of genocide in Burma over the military campaign against the Rohingya minority.

The country’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi is set to defend those who once held her under house arrest during the hearing in The Hague in the Netherlands.

Burma’s military began a harsh counterinsurgency campaign against the Rohingya in August 2017 in response to an insurgent attack.

More than 700,000 Rohingya fled to neighbouring Bangladesh to escape what has been called an ethnic cleansing campaign involving mass rapes, killings and the torching of homes.

People stand in the courtroom of the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands (Peter Dejong/AP)
People stand in the courtroom of the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands (Peter Dejong/AP)

The head of a UN fact-finding mission on Burma warned in October that “there is a serious risk of genocide recurring”.

It also found that Burma should be held responsible in international legal forums for alleged genocide against the Rohingya.

Gambia filed the case at the International Court of Justice, demanding that the world court take “all measures within its power to prevent all acts that amount to or contribute to the crime of genocide”.

Gambia took the action on behalf of the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation.

Ms Suu Kyi, who was awarded the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize for championing democracy and human rights under Burma’s then-ruling junta, will lead the Burma delegation to The Hague in her capacity as foreign minister.

This week’s hearings run until Thursday.

READ MORE

Experience of four-year-old Jack example of what is happening in NHS – Corbyn

Aung San Suu KyiBurmaInternational Court of JusticeRohingyaUN

More in this Section

Brexit Party takes action over ‘racist’ comments by activistsBrexit Party takes action over ‘racist’ comments by activists

36 players cleared in Spain match-fixing trial36 players cleared in Spain match-fixing trial

Sixty firefighters tackle large blaze in Glasgow city centreSixty firefighters tackle large blaze in Glasgow city centre

13 feared dead with 'no signs of life' on White Island after volcanic eruption13 feared dead with 'no signs of life' on White Island after volcanic eruption


Lifestyle

As David Attenborough announces new series on plants, we run down some of the weird and wonderful vegetation he might include.11 bizarre plant species from around the world

The weather’s always going to be a key factor on any wedding day — but especially so when the bride works for Met Éireann, writes Eve Kelliher.Wedding of the week: Bride and groom are literally on cloud nine

My wife and I are in our fifties and she has just started using porn. She thinks it will enhance our sex life if we watch it together, but I find the idea a total turn-off.Suzi Godson's Sex Advice: My wife wants us to watch porn together?

As you probably have heard by now, changes to the rules concerning gift vouchers in Ireland came into effect earlier this month, giving consumers more rights when it comes to these popular items.Making Cents: Play your cards right when giving gift vouchers this Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 07, 2019

  • 13
  • 16
  • 18
  • 25
  • 38
  • 41
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »