Suspected terrorist held in custody in UK as property searched

A 21-year-old man arrested by counter-terror police in England is being held in custody for one week while a property there is searched.

The man, who has not been named, was arrested at the east London property on Saturday December 28 suspected of the commission, preparation or instigation of an act of terrorism.

The Metropolitan Police are searching the home and said the suspect will remain in custody until January 4.

Officers from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command have today arrested a man in east London for terrorism offences. More here: https://t.co/cS724v36rS — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) December 28, 2019

Scotland Yard has said the enquiry is not related to the London Bridge terror attack on November 29.