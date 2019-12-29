News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Suspected terrorist held in custody in UK as property searched

Suspected terrorist held in custody in UK as property searched
By Press Association
Sunday, December 29, 2019 - 07:53 PM

A 21-year-old man arrested by counter-terror police in England is being held in custody for one week while a property there is searched.

The man, who has not been named, was arrested at the east London property on Saturday December 28 suspected of the commission, preparation or instigation of an act of terrorism.

The Metropolitan Police are searching the home and said the suspect will remain in custody until January 4.

Scotland Yard has said the enquiry is not related to the London Bridge terror attack on November 29.

More in this Section

Scott Morrison insists Sydney fireworks will go aheadScott Morrison insists Sydney fireworks will go ahead

Five dead after small plane crashes in LouisianaFive dead after small plane crashes in Louisiana

Pool deaths family suffered tragic accident, insists hotel operatorPool deaths family suffered tragic accident, insists hotel operator

Thai Navy Seal who took part in cave rescue operation dies from blood infectionThai Navy Seal who took part in cave rescue operation dies from blood infection


Lifestyle

Just now, in La Gomera in the Canary Island, the avocados are coming in as the mangas are going out.Damien Enright:  A new formula could help prevent the wasting of fruits

The shallow lake of Lough Ennell is 5km south of Mullingar, Co Westmeath, accompanied by a lake of around the same size north of the town, Lough Owel.Dan McCarthy: Cherry Island is a treasure trove of history

A walk in the mountains or bogs can be highly recommended for working off the excesses of the festive season. It’s hard to beat the fresh air some of us will be breathing in familiar peatlands over the festive period.Donal Hickey: A festive walk in the boglands prompts much food for thought

A panda mother is 900 times heavier than her newborn cub.Richard Collins: Ever wondered why a panda cub is so tiny?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 14
  • 18
  • 23
  • 34
  • 39
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »