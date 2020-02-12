News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Suspected letter bombs explode in Netherlands

By Press Association
Wednesday, February 12, 2020 - 09:56 AM

Two suspected letter bombs have exploded in the Netherlands.

One of the explosions happened at a business in Amsterdam and the other at a post sorting office in the southern city of Kerkrade, according to police.

Nobody was injured in the blasts.

Last month, letter bombs were sent to several businesses in the Netherlands, followed by a warning letter.

Police did not reveal details about the warning letters.

There have been no arrests announced in the investigation into those explosive devices, none of which went off, and police have not given details about a possible motive.

It is not clear if the two explosions were linked to the letter bombs delivered in January.

