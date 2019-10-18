News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Suspected knifeman arrested at Manchester shopping centre

Suspected knifeman arrested at Manchester shopping centre
By Press Association
Friday, October 18, 2019 - 10:50 PM

Police have been called to a security alert at Manchester’s Arndale Shopping Centre – just a week after two people were stabbed by a man in a random attack.

Footage circulated on social media showed a number of squad cars and an ambulance at the scene.

Greater Manchester Police said it had received reports of a man with a knife.

The force said: “Officers attended and a man has been arrested. He has been taken into custody for questioning.

“There are no reported injuries. There is not believed to be any wider threat to the community.”

It added there would be a continued police presence in the area to reassure the public, and asked anyone with any information to get in touch.

The North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) confirmed it had attended the scene.

The centre usually closes at 8pm on a Friday.

A NWAS spokeswoman said: “We were in attendance but there are no patients, there are no casualties so there is no more information at this time.”

Last Friday, a 40-year-old man sparked a terror alert when he launched an attack on passers-by on the ground floor of the centre.

A 59-year-old man received stab wounds to his hand and palm and a 19-year-old woman sustained wounds to her arm and armpit which required surgery.

Another 19-year-old woman suffered a cut to her elbow, a 33-year-old woman received a cut to her stomach and a 43-year-old woman was assessed by medics but appeared uninjured.

Counter-terrorism officers are leading the investigation, although they have confirmed that so far no political, religious or ideological motivation has been uncovered.

Mayor of Manchester Andy Burnham said the day after the incident it appeared to be “more mental health-related than political or religious motivated”.

The shopping centre is just a few hundred yards from Manchester Arena, where 22 people were killed in May 2017 when Salman Abedi detonated a suicide bomb following an Ariana Grande concert.

In the city last New Year’s Eve, three people including a police officer were seriously injured when a 25-year-old man launched a knife attack on passers-by.

He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and will face trial in November.

More on this topic

UK agrees to further talks over disposal of old Shell oil rigsUK agrees to further talks over disposal of old Shell oil rigs

Youth just seconds from death in lethal rail prank in WalesYouth just seconds from death in lethal rail prank in Wales

'I am off to the dentist': Paul Gascoigne ‘looking forward to getting on with life’ after jury clears him'I am off to the dentist': Paul Gascoigne ‘looking forward to getting on with life’ after jury clears him

Armed police drive pregnant woman to hospital in time to give birthArmed police drive pregnant woman to hospital in time to give birth

Arndale CentreGreater Manchester PoliceManchesterTOPIC: UK

More in this Section

Scientists hope enzyme discovery could help prevent deadly infectionsScientists hope enzyme discovery could help prevent deadly infections

Hong Kong protesters don cartoon faces to defy mask banHong Kong protesters don cartoon faces to defy mask ban

Johnson assembles UK Cabinet ahead of ‘super Saturday’ Brexit showdownJohnson assembles UK Cabinet ahead of ‘super Saturday’ Brexit showdown

Brexit Super Saturday: What is it and what will happen?Brexit Super Saturday: What is it and what will happen?


Lifestyle

Mountaintop monasteries, vicious-looking vultures, and a seriously impressive cable car.As Ryanair launches flights to Armenia, here’s why it deserves to be your next holiday destination

Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra played a storming gig at Cork Opera House, writes Des O'Driscoll Live Music Review: Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra

Concerns about people’s ability to access their own money have been growing – here’s what the debate is all about.Are we actually going to end up as a cashless society?

Everything entertainment you need to look out forScene & Heard: Everything entertainment you need to look out for

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 23
  • 30
  • 45
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »