Suspect ‘killed Italian police officer because he feared he was being strangled’

By Press Association
Monday, July 29, 2019 - 04:45 PM

One of the two American teenagers being held in custody in Rome over the killing of a police officer has stated he stabbed the plainclothes officer because he feared he was being strangled, an Italian judge has said.

Judge Chiara Gallo wrote in an order upholding the jailing of the two California residents that Finnegan Lee Elder told authorities he knifed Carabinieri officer Mario Cerciello Rega after he felt pressure on his neck.

But the judge said in her Saturday order that the 19-year-old did not have any marks on his neck indicating strangulation.

American teenager Finnegan Lee Elder (Andrew Medichini/AP)
American teenager Finnegan Lee Elder (Andrew Medichini/AP)

Ms Gallo said the young man’s friend and travel companion, 18-year-old Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth, told investigators that Elder informed him back at their hotel he had used a knife and then washed it.

The officer was stabbed 11 times and died shortly afterwards on Friday.

The judge concluded the two Americans had a “total absence of self-control” and were highly dangerous.

The coffin containing the body of the Carabinieri’s officer Mario Cerciello Rega is carried during his funeral (Ciro Fusca/Ansa/AP)
The coffin containing the body of the Carabinieri’s officer Mario Cerciello Rega is carried during his funeral (Ciro Fusca/Ansa/AP)

Mr Rega has been hailed as a hero at his funeral in his hometown near Naples, meanwhile.

Today’s funeral was held in the same church in Somma Vesuviana where he was married six weeks ago.

