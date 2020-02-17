News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Suspect in Norway mosque attack charged with terror

Suspect in Norway mosque attack charged with terror
Monday, February 17, 2020 - 05:09 PM

A Norwegian man suspected of killing his stepsister and then storming an Oslo mosque with firearms “with the intention to kill as many Muslims as possible” has been charged with murder and terror.

Philip Manshaus was overpowered inside the Al-Noor Islamic Centre mosque in Oslo in August. He fired six shots but did not hit anyone. One person was slightly injured when they jumped on Manshaus inside the mosque and held him until police arrived.

The prosecution says Manshaus, 22, is suspected of killing his 17-year-old stepsister, Johanne Zhangjia Ihle-Hansen, by shooting her four times – three in the head and one in the chest – with a hunting rifle at their home in the Oslo suburb of Baerum.

Shortly after that, Manshaus drove to a nearby mosque where three men were preparing for Eid al-Adha celebrations. He wore a helmet with a video camera attached and a bulletproof vest, according to the charge sheet obtained by The Associated Press.

Armed with a hunting rifle and a shotgun, Manshaus fired four shots with the rifle at a glass door before he was overpowered by one of the men in the mosque at the time, Muhammad Rafiq. During the scuffle, Manshaus fired two more shots but no one was hit.

A trial is scheduled to start on May 7 in Oslo.

Norwegian media have reported that Manshaus was inspired by shootings in March 2019 in New Zealand, where a gunman targeted two mosques, killing 51 people, and in August 2019 in El Paso, Texas, where an assailant targeted Hispanics and left at least 22 dead.

Norway’s domestic security agency PST said it had a “vague” tip about Manshaus a year before the August 19 shooting, but it was not enough to act on because they had no information about any “concrete plans” of attack.

TOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

‘British weather proof’ solar technology developed by scientists‘British weather proof’ solar technology developed by scientists

Son of British couple stuck on board the quarantined ship appeals to GovernmentSon of British couple stuck on board the quarantined ship appeals to Government

Fatal suicide blast at Pakistan Islamist rallyFatal suicide blast at Pakistan Islamist rally

Russian woman who escaped coronavirus quarantine ordered back to hospitalRussian woman who escaped coronavirus quarantine ordered back to hospital


Lifestyle

New York’s most stylish actors are loving the cosy cardi look, says Katie Wright.Cardigans are cool again: how to wear them celeb style

When relaxing is just too much effort.The rise of the ‘micro-cation’ – the latest millennial travel trend

It’s becoming a growing problem.What should you do with your e-waste?

Oh, the shame of flygskam!Travel Notes with Tom Breathnach: Lighten your footprint

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 15, 2020

  • 1
  • 2
  • 8
  • 33
  • 38
  • 41
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »