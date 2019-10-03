News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Suspect in mass mosque killing halts bid to move trial away from Christchurch

By Press Association
Thursday, October 03, 2019 - 09:21 AM

The man accused of killing 51 people at two New Zealand mosques has abandoned his bid to move the trial to another city.

The move was welcomed by survivors and grieving relatives of the March 15 attacks, who had worried they would have had to travel to Auckland to appear as witnesses or watch the proceedings.

Many of the 80 or so people who packed a Christchurch court room were unhappy about the demeanour of the accused shooter, 28-year-old Australian Brenton Tarrant.

Tarrant appeared via a video link from the maximum-security prison where he is being held, and smirked and winked during the brief hearing.

His trial has been scheduled for next June.

