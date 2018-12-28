NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Suspect in death of California officer arrested

Friday, December 28, 2018 - 08:41 PM

The man accused of killing a California police officer during a traffic stop has been captured, authorities say.

Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson told reporters that Gustavo Perez Arriaga was arrested in Bakersfield over the death of Cpl Ronil Singh.

The sheriff says Perez Arriaga was in the country illegally after crossing the border in Arizona.

He did not say when that happened, but that he has been in the US for several years.

Mr Christianson says Perez Arriaga is from Mexico and was trying to cross back over the border before his arrest.

The sheriff says Perez Arriaga had two prior drunken driving arrests and known gang affiliations.

- Press Association


