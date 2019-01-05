Suspect held after man stabbed to death on train in front of teenage son

Update 7.40am: Police hunting a knifeman who murdered a train passenger in Surrey in front of his 14-year-old son have arrested a suspect

The man was detained at an address in the Farnham area at around 6am on Saturday on suspicion of murder. A 27-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

In the last couple of hours, two arrests have been made in connect to murder investigation at #Horsley, #Surrey. This is a fast moving enquiry, were continuing our appeal for information & we'll have a number of increased patrols in the local area today https://t.co/RyPcHYmihC pic.twitter.com/EIQdtEjHzf — British Transport Police (@BTP) January 5, 2019

Detective Chief Inspector Sam Blackburn from British Transport Police said: “This is a fast moving investigation and I am pleased that overnight we were able to arrest a man following a huge amount of police inquiries.

“The investigation is moving with good progress and we are now confident to say that this is not believed to be a random assault.

“In the moments leading to the violent killing, both men appeared to be involved in an altercation lasting three minutes.

“Nothing justified the extraordinary violence that followed and we are concentrating our efforts on the on-going investigation.”

The son and other family of the 51-year-old man, who who stabbed multiple times, are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

Mr Blackburn, added: “We are continuing our appeal for information and I would urge anyone who was on board the train to contact us as soon as possible.

“Even if you did not witness the assault, it is vitally important we speak with you.

“Likewise, if you have any dashcam footage of the Clandon area after 1pm yesterday afternoon, we would like to hear from you.”

BTP Assistant Chief Constable Sean O’Callaghan said: “We now know from inquiries we’ve been doing overnight and from witnesses that the two men were involved in a verbal discussion, that discussion lasted three to four minutes, it moved through one carriage from where they first boarded into another carriage, and that argument escalated to the unprovoked violent attack that sadly resulted in the death.”

Mr O’Callaghan also said detectives are confident with the arrests they have made and no-one else was being sought in connection with killing at this time.

Police had told members of the public not to approach the suspect who struck in front of horrified passengers.

The attack happened on the 12.58 service travelling between Guildford and London Waterloo stations on Friday.

The victim boarded the train at around 1pm on Friday at London Road station in Guildford with his son.

The killer, described as a black man in his 20s to 30s, approximately 6ft tall and of slim build with a beard, also boarded the service at London Road station.

Police say the knifeman left the train at Clandon station and headed in the direction of Dedswell Drive.

A woman who lives locally reportedly told other villagers that she had spoken to a “very sweaty and nervous” man in a field near her home.

The train operator said all lines had been reopened with services returning to normal.

- Press Association

Supt Langley said "violent events such as this on the rail network are extremely rare", and there would be extra officers on duty on Friday evening and Saturday to help reassure concerned passengers and rail staff.

“Please be vigilant as I just came across a mid 20’s, slim build, black beard, bald suspicious man wearing a black tracksuit walking around our neighbouring field, very sweaty and nervous,” she is said to have posted on a neighbourhood watch website.

“He walk (sic) to the bottom then stood in the woodland, walk back up. I asked him what he was doing and he said he had an accident.

“Our road is private and so is the field. He walked off on the phone and didn’t want to chat. There was no reason for him to be there!”

Chris Grayling: “The incident near Horsley is tragic, and our deepest sympathies are with the victim and their family. I urge anyone who witnessed what happened to contact @BTP and @SurreyPolice, by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40.”— Dept for Transport (@transportgovuk) January 4, 2019

One social media user who said they had been on the train praised the “incredible” response of the guards and driver in a tweet to South Western Railway.

They wrote: “I was on this train, how those guards and especially that train driver went into action was nothing short of incredible. Not sure if it’s appropriate to say thank you, but I do hope everyone is ok after today’s event.”

⚠️ *UPDATE 04/01* Following trespass on the railway between Portsmouth Harbour and Havant all lines have now reopened. Trains running to and from these stations are returning to normal but some services may still be cancelled or delayed. Disruption is expected until 21:00 04/01— SWR Help (@SW_Help) January 4, 2019

Oliver Thompson, a 16-year-old student living in Clandon, said he was stopped by police in the area at roughly 2.30pm and asked if he had seen a “man running from the station”.

A little later he saw police helicopters circling the area before being joined by “a police van with high-powered lights” as conditions darkened. A police officer aboard a train at Horsley station (Steve Parsons/PA)

“It comes as a big surprise as Clandon is a quiet area that you wouldn’t associate with crime like this,” he said.

“It is definitely unnerving to think there is a murderer maybe somewhere in the village.”

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling tweeted: “The incident near Horsley is tragic, and our deepest sympathies are with the victim and their family. I urge anyone who witnessed what happened to contact @BTP and @SurreyPolice, by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40.”

- Press Association