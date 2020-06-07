News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Surfer dies after New South Wales shark attack

Surfer dies after New South Wales shark attack
Sunday, June 07, 2020 - 07:18 AM

A 60-year-old surfer has died after being attacked by a 10ft shark off the coast of New South Wales in Australia.

Several people tried to help the surfer and fought off the shark before taking the injured man to shore at Salt Beach in South Kingscliff, police said.

He was given first aid for serious injuries to his left leg but died at the scene.

Nearby beaches were cleared of swimmers and surfers and will remain closed for 24 hours.

A Great White shark attacked the surfer (Byron Dilkes/Danah Divers/PA)
A Great White shark attacked the surfer (Byron Dilkes/Danah Divers/PA)

Kingscliff resident Stuart Gonsal had just arrived at the beach ready for a surf, when he found out about the fatal attack.

“We came down and we hadn’t got in the water and police were immediately hauling people in,” Mr Gonsal told ABC radio. “We found out there was a fatal shark attack on the south side of the rock wall. We were going to get in, we’re not going to now for sure.”

It was at least the third fatal shark attack in Australia this year.

In January, a diver was killed near Esperance off the Western Australia state coast. In April, a shark fatally mauled a 23-year-old wildlife worker on the Great Barrier Reef.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

AustraliaSharkTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Tropical Storm Cristobal advances toward US Gulf CoastTropical Storm Cristobal advances toward US Gulf Coast

Places of worship set to reopen in the UK for private prayer from June 15Places of worship set to reopen in the UK for private prayer from June 15

Protesters pour into Washington DC for city’s largest demonstration yetProtesters pour into Washington DC for city’s largest demonstration yet

Horse bolts as police and demonstators clash at Downing Street anti-racism rallyHorse bolts as police and demonstators clash at Downing Street anti-racism rally


Lifestyle

The calendar for upcoming sales is filling up nicely as auctioneers adapt, says Des O’SullivanAntiques: No shortage of online opportunities to collect

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 6, 2020

  • 11
  • 22
  • 27
  • 28
  • 34
  • 36
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »