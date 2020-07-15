News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg ‘doing well’ after hospital treatment

Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg ‘doing well’ after hospital treatment
Wednesday, July 15, 2020 - 09:44 PM

The Supreme Court has said that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been discharged from hospital after being treated for a possible infection.

A court spokeswoman said that Ms Ginsburg was “home and doing well”.

She had gone to a hospital in Washington on Monday evening after experiencing fever and chills.

She had a procedure at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August when she was treated for a cancerous tumour on her pancreas.

Ms Ginsburg has been treated for cancer (Patrick Semansky/AP)
Ms Ginsburg has been treated for cancer (Patrick Semansky/AP)

The court said in a statement on Tuesday that she would “stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment”.

Ms Ginsburg, who was appointed by President Bill Clinton and joined the court in 1993, has been treated four times for cancer.

In addition to the tumour on her pancreas last year, she was previously treated for colo-rectal cancer in 1999 and pancreatic cancer in 2009. She had lung surgery to remove cancerous growths in December 2018.

Ms Ginsburg spent a night in the hospital in May with an infection caused by a gallstone. While in the hospital, she participated in arguments the court heard by telephone because of the coronavirus pandemic.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Ruth Bader GinsburgSupreme CourtTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Majorca bars and clubs popular with foreign tourists ordered to closeMajorca bars and clubs popular with foreign tourists ordered to close

Court told Heard was 'antagoniser' in relationship with DeppCourt told Heard was 'antagoniser' in relationship with Depp

US governor tests positive for coronavirusUS governor tests positive for coronavirus

Teenager charged with murdering eight-year-old girl in AtlantaTeenager charged with murdering eight-year-old girl in Atlanta


Lifestyle

The single had risqué lyrics, but it helped turn Gina, Dale Haze & the Champions into starsB-Side the Leeside: Gina and 'You're the Greatest Lover'

The actor is back with a new series of the semi-autobiographical In The Long RunIdris Elba's personal project: ‘Wow, this really was my life’

The former Glenroe star has a new musical projectQuestion of Taste: Cork actor and musician Liam Heffernan answers our quick-fire questions

During the first few years of my daughter’s life, I made a point of reading up on age milestones and tips for certain agesMum's the word: Slamming doors and new independence - welcome to the tween years

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 15, 2020

  • 9
  • 14
  • 15
  • 23
  • 27
  • 38
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »