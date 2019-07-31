News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Supply ship delivers food and fuel to space station astronauts

By Press Association
Wednesday, July 31, 2019 - 05:56 PM

An unmanned Russian spaceship carrying tons of supplies to the International Space Station has docked with the orbiting laboratory.

The Progress 73 cargo ship blasted off on top of a Soyuz rocket on Wednesday from the Russian space complex in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, and docked with the ISS about three and half hours later after two orbits.

The Progress was carrying about three tons of food, fuel and supplies to the space station.

Those on the space station now include Nick Hague, Christina Koch and Andrew Morgan of the United States, Russians Alexander Skvortsov and Alexey Ovchinin and Luca Parmitano of Italy.

