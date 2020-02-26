Super Tuesday: All you need to know about the biggest day in the Democratic primaries

Right now the US democratic primaries are well underway with the first three states having voted.

Citizens of Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada have already cast their ballots to select the next democratic candidate for president.

Bernie Sanders is the current front runner having won both New Hampshire and Nevada, while Pete Buttigieg narrowly beat him in the Iowa caucus.

The hopeful few must achieve 1,991 delegates out of a possible 3,979 before the Democratic National Convention in July.

Those left in the race are;

Joe Biden

Michael Bloomberg

Pete Buttigieg

Tulsi Gabbard

Amy Klobuchar

Bernie Sanders

Tom Steyer

Elizabeth Warren

South Carolina is the next stop along the path for the Democrats with voting to take place on Saturday, February 29.

However, on Tuesday, March 3 the quest for a presidential nominee goes national when 16 states and overseas territories vote for their candidate in primaries and caucuses on Super Tuesday.

With 1,357, over one-third (34%) of all delegates up for grabs, this will be the first major test of the candidates' profile on a national scale.

Alabama - 52

*American Samoa - 6

Arkansas - 31

California - 415

Colorado - 67

Maine - 24

Massachusetts - 91

Minnesota - 75

North Carolina - 110

Oklahoma - 37

Tennessee - 64

Texas - 228

Utah - 29

Vermont - 16

Virginia - 99

With Texas and California both on the Super Tuesday ballot, the two most populace states will go to the polls on the same day.

Both states have large Hispanic populations, a vote candidates will be eager to secure.

The already heated race between the candidates is sure to get even hotter through the weekend in South Carolina and into early next week.

Last night, the rivals rounded on Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in the latest televised debate of the campaign.

Mr Sanders fought back throughout the night, pointing to polls that showed him beating Donald Trump and noting all the recent attention he’s received, saying: “I’m hearing my name mentioned a little bit tonight. I wonder why?”

Super Tuesday will also be a big test of billionaire Michael Bloomberg's campaign as he has not appeared on the ballot in previous states.

Mr Bloomberg also came in for criticism about the treatment of women in the workplace.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Mr Bloomberg has spent $124m on ads in the Super Tuesday states, with nearly $40m in California alone.

Super Tuesday could see a number of weaker candidates withdraw from the race.

Former Vice-President Joe Biden is seeking a strong win in South Carolina to keep his campaign afloat, while Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren might also fall by the wayside after Tuesday's vote.

For Biden's campaign to continue on he will be hoping his popularity with Black and Hispanic voters gives him a win in the southern states of Alabama, Arkansas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

*American Samora is an overseas territory of the US and not a state.

Additional reporting by Press Association