'Super Saturday' in Britain as Boris Johnson relaxes Covid-19 restrictions

The UK's front pages are dominated by the “Super Saturday” lockdown easing as well as the Government unveiling its list of countries where tourists can holiday without having to self-isolate.
The Guardian leads with a plea from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for people to behave responsibly as restaurants, pubs and bars reopen.
Guardian front page, Saturday 4 July 2020: Let's not blow it now, urges prime minister pic.twitter.com/Jk0dmkLNrB— Guardian news (@guardiannews) July 3, 2020
Meanwhile the Daily Mail leads with Westminster's Health Secretary Matt Hancock warning that “drunken thugs” will be locked up.
MAIL: We’ll lock up super Saturday hooligans #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ruCtDpp1wq— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 3, 2020
The Times features an interview with Rishi Sunak in which the chancellor calls upon Britons to “relearn what it’s like to go out again”.
'Eat out to help out'#TomorrowsPapersToday @hendopolis pic.twitter.com/osgs57QEHL— The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) July 3, 2020
The Daily Mirror says “thousands” of people are expected to hit the pub today while the Daily Star focuses on the reopening of the nation’s gyms.
Tomorrow's front page: Your good health #tomorrowspaperstoday https://t.co/qtNwK9ihkS pic.twitter.com/Wi0uLb7xZp— Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) July 3, 2020
Tomorrow's front page: 'Gyms to open' https://t.co/5kKhD82DWM#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/2IeWaNDvTP— Daily Star (@dailystar) July 3, 2020
The Daily Express and i lead with the list of 73 countries and territories where quarantine requirements will be lifted.
Tomorrow's front page: 'Revealed: The Holiday Places Safe To Visit' https://t.co/FzSYIkzJLz#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/B9b0dyveGL— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) July 3, 2020
Saturday's front page: Holidays get the green light#iweekend #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/SDN91IFaSm— i newspaper (@theipaper) July 3, 2020
The Independent reports on criticism of the Government’s “shambolic” handling of the air bridges scheme.
Tomorrow's @independent front page #tomorrowspaperstoday To subscribe to the Daily Edition https://t.co/XF8VnDpHYF pic.twitter.com/TSxd8579vH— The Independent (@Independent) July 4, 2020
Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph leads with a photo appearing to show British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell sat on the throne during a private tour of Buckingham Palace.
Tomorrow’s Telegraph front page: “Maxwell won't sell Andrew out”#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/sVZDvLelcf— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 3, 2020
And the FT Weekend says the UK is in talks to join in on an EU plan to secure supplies of potential coronavirus vaccines.
Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition, Saturday July 4 https://t.co/15Ig10ZDJN pic.twitter.com/N4iWeVH8n2— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) July 3, 2020