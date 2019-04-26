NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Sunday Masses cancelled in Sri Lanka in wake of Easter Sunday blasts

Friday, April 26, 2019 - 01:13 PM

There will be no Sunday Masses until further notice after the Easter bombings in Sri Lanka, the Archbishop of Colombo has said.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith made the comment during a news conference on Friday in the Sri Lankan capital.

The cleric appealed for financial support to rebuild the lives of affected people and reconstruct the churches targeted in the Islamic State-claimed suicide bombings, which killed over 250 people on Sunday.

A policeman stands guard, as surveyors work at St Sebastian’s Church (Manish Swarup/AP)

The US Embassy in Sri Lanka has warned people to stay away from places of worship this weekend over concerns about possible further attacks.

Sri Lankan officials say they continue to search for suspects in the bombings.

On Friday, authorities urged Muslims not to hold congregational prayers over fears they might be targeted.

However, several mosques did under the protection of security forces.

- Press Association

