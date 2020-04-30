News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Sun less active compared to similar stars, scientists find

Sun less active compared to similar stars, scientists find
Thursday, April 30, 2020 - 07:00 PM

The Sun possesses powers which make it the most important source of energy for life on Earth, but compared to some of its galactic counterparts it may actually be a little sleepy.

According to new research, our star appears to be less active than hundreds of similar stars based on brightness variations.

When matched up to 369 solar-like stars, scientists found they typically fluctuated about five times stronger than the Sun over the last 140 years.

However, researchers also studied more than 2,500 Sun-like stars with unknown rotation periods, which showed that their brightness fluctuated much less than that of the other group.

It is conceivable that the Sun has been going through a quiet phase for thousands of years and that we therefore have a distorted picture of our star

“We were very surprised that most of the Sun-like stars are so much more active than the Sun,” said Dr Alexander Shapiro, from the Max Planck Institute for Solar System Research (MPS).

Scientists narrowed down the first batch of comparable candidates from a vast catalogue of measurement data recorded by Nasa’s Kepler Space Telescope, selecting stars with a similar surface temperature, age and rotation period.

They chose to look at stars that rotate once around their own axis within 20 to 30 days, though it does not determine the rotation period of all the stars, so the team had to consider other factors such as re-appearing dips in the star’s lightcurve.

“It is conceivable that the Sun has been going through a quiet phase for thousands of years and that we therefore have a distorted picture of our star,” explained Dr Timo Reinhold, first author of the new study, who published the findings in the Science journal.

It is not clear why the Sun is less active than similar stars, though scientists behind the research note that it is possible that the Sun can have higher variability over long timescales, or differs from similar stars in ways that haven’t yet been recognised.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

SpaceSunTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

UK ‘will not subordinate’ laws to EU after deadlocked Brexit trade talksUK ‘will not subordinate’ laws to EU after deadlocked Brexit trade talks

Vatican closes inquiry into 1983 disappearance of 15-year-old girlVatican closes inquiry into 1983 disappearance of 15-year-old girl

Covid-19 is ‘not man-made or genetically modified’, US spy agencies sayCovid-19 is ‘not man-made or genetically modified’, US spy agencies say

UK government urged to publish lockdown exit strategy to provide clarityUK government urged to publish lockdown exit strategy to provide clarity


Lifestyle

It’s now more important than ever to take care of your mental health.Yes, you can still experience burnout working from home

Food is served in a basket on a rope at this isolated eatery.A ‘social distancing’ restaurant for one is opening in a field in Sweden

Sinead Mooney presents and produces Playback on Saturday mornings on RTÉ Radio 1. She has been working in radio for the past 16 years, and is originally from Mayo.A Question of Taste: Sinead Mooney, RTÉ Radio 1

Facing down the blackened snarl of a outdoor cooking equipment abandoned last September? Kya deLongchamps shows us how to turn up the heatGet your barbecue in working order and be the master of the garden grill

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

  • 8
  • 23
  • 31
  • 39
  • 41
  • 45
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »