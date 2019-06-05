News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Sudan’s pro-democracy protesters say death toll in military crackdown reaches 60

Wednesday, June 05, 2019 - 07:47 AM

Organisers of the pro-democracy protests in Sudan say the death toll across the country since the violent dispersal of their sit-in in Khartoum earlier this week has increased to 60.

The previously reported death toll stood at 40.

The Sudan Doctors’ Committee says security forces killed at least 10 people on Wednesday in the capital, Khartoum, and its twin city of Omdurman.

That came after another 10 people were killed on Tuesday, including five in the White Nile state, three in Omdurman and two in Khartoum’s Bahri neighbourhood.

The doctors’ committee is the medical arm of the Sudanese Professionals Association, which has been spearheading protests against army rule.

On Monday, security forces broke up the protest camp outside military headquarters in Khartoum, posing a new challenge to the protest movement.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Sudan military calls snap election after fatal crackdown

Deaths reported as Sudan troops besiege protest camp in Khartoum

Talks continue but solution elusive for Sudan’s generals and protesters

Sudan’s military council resumes talks with protesters

KhartoumSudan Doctors' CommitteeTOPIC: Sudan

More in this Section

Italy’s deputy prime minister Salvini warns of government crisis

Notre Dame residents urged to take blood tests amid lead pollution fears

Hong Kong activists hold Tiananmen Square candlelight vigil

Trump turns down Corbyn’s offer to meet because he is a ‘negative force’


Lifestyle

Earn Your Stripes: This summer, there's no right way to wear the latest trend

Appy feet: New app helps to build exercise into everyday life

Sex advice: I keep having sex with my ex

GameTech: Get ready for Fortnite World Cup

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 01, 2019

    • 1
    • 2
    • 3
    • 10
    • 30
    • 45
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »