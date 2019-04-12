NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Sudan’s coup leader steps down a day after ousting president

Friday, April 12, 2019 - 09:35 PM

Sudan’s defence minister has announced he is stepping down as transitional leader a day after ousting the country’s autocratic president.

In a TV address, General Awad Ibn Ouf also announced his successor, General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, general inspector of the armed forces, as head of the transitional council.

Mr Ibn Ouf said: “I, the head of the military council, announce I am giving up the post,” adding he took the decision to preserve the unity of the armed forces.

General Awad Ibn Ouf announced he is stepping down (Fethi Belaid/AP)

Tens of thousands of Sudanese protesters have been rallying in front of the military headquarters in Khartoum against the military takeover of power after the ousting of long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir on Thursday.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Sudanese army arrests president and takes charge

Sudanese army to deliver 'important statement' as president ‘forced out’

Seven killed in Sudan sit-in protests

Sudan leader bans unauthorised gatherings during state of emergency

KEYWORDS

protestsSudan

More in this Section

Nigel Farage claims UK parliament needs to ‘fear the electorate’

Jeremy Corbyn calls on UK Government to block Assange extradition

Assange’s mother attacks British PM over ‘thuggish, brutal, unlawful arrest’

Pilot injured as small plane crash-lands in middle of New York street


Lifestyle

House contents that put Irish and world history in the frame

Nature and travel add a real glow to Karen Lavelle’s candles

Fota House Plant & Garden Fair offers botanical treasure hunt

Trend of the week: Polka dots

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 10, 2019

    • 3
    • 9
    • 17
    • 29
    • 42
    • 43
    • 16

Full Lotto draw results »