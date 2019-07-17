News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Sudanese military and protesters sign power-sharing document

Wednesday, July 17, 2019 - 08:17 AM

Sudan’s ruling military and the pro-democracy movement have signed a document as part of a power-sharing deal meant to end the country’s political deadlock.

The two sides – representatives from the military council and the Forces for Declaration of Freedom and Change, which represents the protesters – signed a political declaration following weeks of stalled talks.

It is one of two documents that are part of the deal.

General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, the deputy head of the military council speaks during a rally (AP)
The other document, a constitutional declaration, is likely to be signed within days.

The ceremony took place on Wednesday in the country’s capital, Khartoum, and representatives of both sides shook hands afterwards.

The signing is a key step in the country’s transition after months of street protests that prompted the military to oust autocratic ruler Omar al-Bashir and take over the country in April.

- Press Association

