News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Sudan urged to hand over ‘war crime’ suspects or put them on trial

Wednesday, June 19, 2019 - 05:53 PM

The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court is urging Sudan’s transitional authorities to hand over or prosecute ousted president Omar al-Bashir and four others for alleged war crimes in Darfur.

Fatou Bensouda told the UN Security Council on Wednesday she is ready to engage with authorities “to ensure that the Darfur suspects face independent and impartial justice, either in a courtroom in The Hague, or in Sudan” if the latter court meets international standards.

Ms Bensouda said she did not underestimate “the complexity and fluidity of the events unfolding in Sudan”, but declared it was now time to act.

Negotiations on Sudan’s transition following Al-Bashir’s ousting in April collapsed earlier this month after a violent crackdown on a protest camp in Khartoum by security forces.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Third round of voting taking place to choose new Tory leader

More on this topic

Sudan’s ousted leader seen in public for first time since uprising

UN calls for investigation into Sudan’s slide into ‘human rights abyss’

Military accuses protesters of escalating tensions in Sudan

Sudan protesters reject military talks offer as ’40 bodies’ pulled from the Nile

ICCOmar al-BashirSudanUNTOPIC: Sudan

More in this Section

Tory leadership race: Johnson tops ballot; Raab eliminated

Bosnian city popular with tourists awash with rubbish amid landfill protest

Stewart ‘hopeful’ of remaining in Tory leadership race

Trump, outsider-turned-insider, sells himself as rebel for 2020 re-election bid


Lifestyle

Whatever happened to Duncan James from Blue?

As a 10-year-old girl climbs El Capitan – 7 reasons to get into climbing, whatever your age

Follow the garden trail to West Cork's Drishane House

How boxing class has helped this cancer survivor keep fighting fit

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 15, 2019

    • 3
    • 32
    • 34
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 21

Full Lotto draw results »