Sudan protesters shelve government announcement amid talks with military

Thursday, April 25, 2019 - 11:50 AM

The organisers of the protests that drove Sudan’s President Omar al-Bashir from power are delaying their announcement of a transitional civilian government as they hold new negotiations with the ruling military council.

The protesters suspended talks with the military last weekend, saying key figures in the council were too close to Mr al-Bashir.

Rapid support forces guard the entrance of the military headquarters during a sit-in protest outside in Khartoum, Sudan (Salih Bashir/AP)

But on Wednesday they resumed negotiations, and three members of the council resigned from their posts, apparently in response the protesters’ demands.

The Sudanese Professionals Association, which spearheaded the protests, had planned to announce a transitional civilian government at a mass rally on Thursday.

But Ahmed Rabie, a senior member of the group, says it will delay the announcement and instead focus on forming different committees to hold talks with the military.

- Press Association

